​Vale of Leithen into last 16 of East of Scotland Qualifying Cup after 6-3 third-round victory in Fife

​The Innerleithen outfit went the hard way about booking their place in round four, however, falling behind to their East of Scotland Football League first division hosts and only getting the better of the Fifers in extra time.

Kirkcaldy’s goals were scored by Kieran Dall on 21 minutes, Scott Dunn on 50 and Ryan Kelly on 78 and EoSFL division two Vale’s by Serigne Saliou Fam on 23, Ross McIntyre on 57 and Russell Bowers on 82, then, in extra time, captain James Flynn on 97, Kyle Mitchell 101 and Daniel McKinlay on 119.

That 6-3 victory – the Borderers’ second in three games in all compeitions – sets up a round-of-16 trip to EoSFL premier division team Dunbar United on Saturday, December 21, with kick-off in East Lothian at 2.30pm.

The only other Borderers in third-round qualifying cup action at the weekend were Gala Fairydean Rovers, beaten 4-2 on penalties away to fellow Scottish Lowland Football League team Linlithgow Rose after ending open play tied at 2-2.

Rovers twice went ahead in West Lothian, Che Reilly putting them ahead on nine minutes and Ciaran

Greene restoring their advantage on 47 following a 36th-minute Keaghan Jacobs own goal in their hosts’ favour, but Greg Skinner levelled for Rose a minute ahead of the final whistle to take the tie to extra time and then penalties, the visitors having been reduced to ten men by a red card for substitute Ben Reilly by that point.

Gala’s Lowland League rivals Berwick Rangers also made it into round four after beating EoSFL second division table-toppers Armadale Thistle 2-0 at home on Saturday, thanks to goals from Rayan Mohammed and Alfie Robinson.

Next up in the cup for the Northumbrians is an away-day at EoSFL division one’s Crossgates Primrose on December 21, with kick-off at 1pm.

EoSFL division three’s Linton Hotspur were in knockout action too, losing 4-1 away to Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare in the King Cup’s first round.

Josh Murray got a hat-trick for their EoSFL division two hosts, with Murray Gilfillan also netting and Josh Davidson on target for the visitors.

1 . Kirkcaldy and Dysart v Vale of Leithen Serigne Saliou Fam in action for Vale of Leithen during their 6-3 win away to Kirkcaldy and Dysart in round three of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Saturday (Photo: Julie Russell) Photo: Julie Russell Photo Sales

2 . Kirkcaldy and Dysart v Vale of Leithen Ross McIntyre on the ball for Vale of Leithen during their 6-3 win away to Kirkcaldy and Dysart in round three of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Saturday (Photo: Julie Russell) Photo: Julie Russell Photo Sales

3 . Kirkcaldy and Dysart v Vale of Leithen Kirkcaldy and Dysart losing 6-3 at home to Vale of Leithen in round three of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Saturday (Photo: Julie Russell) Photo: Julie Russell Photo Sales