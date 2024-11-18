Hawick Royal Albert and Coldstream rack up clean sweep of East of Scotland Football League wins

Kyle Mitchell in action for Vale of Leithen during their 6-3 win away to Kirkcaldy and Dysart in round three of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Saturday (Photo: Julie Russell)

​Both sets of Borderers in East of Scotland Football League action on Saturday ended up on the right sides of their results.

​Coldstream got the better of Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle by 4-2 at home in EoSFL division two and Hawick Royal Albert edged out Edinburgh United by 3-2 on the road in the next table down.#

Thomas Grey scored all four of the Streamers’ goals at Home Park, on 18 minutes, 45, 76 and 93, with Lewis Russell on target at the double for their visitors.

Albert’s scorers at the capital’s Saughton Enclosure were Greg Ford on 41 minutes, Tom Fowler on 91 and Ben Tracey on 95.

Those results lift Coldstream up from eighth place to fourth in their table, on 21 points from 14 fixtures, and the Royalists from third to second in theirs, on 24 from 14.

A dozen fixtures into the season, Peebles Rovers remain 13th in the second division and Vale of Leithen stay 14th, on 12 points and six respectively.

Linton Hotspur drop one place to third in division three, on 22 points from ten matches.

Peebles are at home this coming Saturday, to West Lothian’s third-placed West Calder United, but Vale and Coldstream are on the road, at Fife’s eighth-placed Oakley United and tenth-placed Stirling University respectively.

Hawick are at home, to further Fifers in the form of ninth-placed Newburgh Juniors, and Hotspur are away, to eighth-placed Edinburgh United.

Rovers, Vale and Hotspur’s games kick off at 2pm, Albert’s at 2.30pm and Coldstream’s at 3pm.

