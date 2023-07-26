Two wins in as many days for Border Amateur Football Association A division champions Duns
Sean Phillips, Jonny Simpson and Gregor Watson scored for the Dingers at Chirnside’s WS Happer Memorial Park, with Robert Reid getting one back for their hosts.
Duns, also 5-1 victors in a pre-season friendly at home to Fife’s Newport Amateurs the day before, got to the final by beating Tweedmouth Amateurs 6-1 in their semi last Tuesday and Chirnside booked their place by knocking out Kelso Thistle 6-4 last Wednesday.
Sunday’s final followed nine other pre-season friendlies featuring fellow association sides on Saturday, four of them playing against each other and five taking on opposition from elsewhere.
The former saw St Boswells winning 6-4 at Ancrum, Hawick Waverley walloping Lauder 7-1 at home, Leithen Rovers coming up trumps by the same scoreline at Gala Hotspur – also beaten 9-0 by Langlee Amateurs last Thursday – and Tweeddale Rovers losing 4-1 at home to B division champions Biggar United.
Saturday’s other fixtures were a 3-3 draw for Greenlaw hosting Tranent, a 2-1 home defeat for Jed Legion against Berwick Town, a 5-1 victory for Newtown hosting Gartcairn, a win by the same scoreline for Highfields United at Alnwick Town and a 4-2 loss for Tweedmouth Amateurs at home to North Berwick.
Two further friendlies followed on Tuesday, a 2-1 win for Leithen Rovers at Selkirk Victoria and a 3-2 defeat for Langholm Legion at Longtown.
See also …
https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/football/borders-amateur-footballers-getting-back-on-ball-but-stow-to-sit-next-season-out-4229614