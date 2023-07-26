​Two wins in as many days for Border Amateur Football Association A division champions Duns

Duns Amateurs celebrating winning the Matt Simpson Memorial Trophy at Chirnside on Sunday (Pic: Duns Amateurs)

Sean Phillips, Jonny Simpson and Gregor Watson scored for the Dingers at Chirnside’s WS Happer Memorial Park, with Robert Reid getting one back for their hosts.

Duns, also 5-1 victors in a pre-season friendly at home to Fife’s Newport Amateurs the day before, got to the final by beating Tweedmouth Amateurs 6-1 in their semi last Tuesday and Chirnside booked their place by knocking out Kelso Thistle 6-4 last Wednesday.

Sunday’s final followed nine other pre-season friendlies featuring fellow association sides on Saturday, four of them playing against each other and five taking on opposition from elsewhere.

The former saw St Boswells winning 6-4 at Ancrum, Hawick Waverley walloping Lauder 7-1 at home, Leithen Rovers coming up trumps by the same scoreline at Gala Hotspur – also beaten 9-0 by Langlee Amateurs last Thursday – and Tweeddale Rovers losing 4-1 at home to B division champions Biggar United.

Saturday’s other fixtures were a 3-3 draw for Greenlaw hosting Tranent, a 2-1 home defeat for Jed Legion against Berwick Town, a 5-1 victory for Newtown hosting Gartcairn, a win by the same scoreline for Highfields United at Alnwick Town and a 4-2 loss for Tweedmouth Amateurs at home to North Berwick.

Two further friendlies followed on Tuesday, a 2-1 win for Leithen Rovers at Selkirk Victoria and a 3-2 defeat for Langholm Legion at Longtown.

