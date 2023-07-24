​Borders’ amateur footballers getting back on ball but Stow to sit next season out

St Boswell beating Ancrum 6-4 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo by Brian Sutherland)

Changes were already afoot, the league having been cut from three divisions to two after Tweeddale Rovers Colts and Spittal Rovers’ withdrawals and the merger of Hawick United and Hawick Colts, but a further rejig was prompted by Stow pulling out earlier this month.

Stow, seventh-placed finishers in the league’s A division last time round, threw in the towel just days after their scheduled return to pre-season training but they’re hoping to make a comeback at a later date.

A spokesperson for the team, formed in 1987, said: “The club have notified the Border Amateur Football Association that we will not be taking part in season 2023/24.

St Boswells on the ball during their 6-4 pre-season friendly win at Ancrum on Saturday (Photo by Brian Sutherland)

“We will retain our association membership with a view to resuming next season if circumstances permit.

“In the meantime, we will continue to maintain our facilities and will be starting regular fundraising in the near future to cover our ongoing overheads in relation to facility upkeep, standing charges et cetera.

“We hope that former players and supporters will take part.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Ancrum hosting St Boswells for a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo by Brian Sutherland)

Stow’s withdrawal means there won’t be the two divisions of 13 sides originally envisaged to replace last year’s line-up of two ten-strong tables and an eight-strong C division. Instead, there’ll be a dozen teams in the A division and 13 in the tier below.

Dates for the first handful of games next season have now been confirmed, with a full fixture list to follow.

Next season will kick off on Saturday, August 12, with six fixtures in each division, all starting at 2pm.

Last term’s A division champions Duns Amateurs and runners-up Langlee Amateurs are both on the road that day, at Tweeddale Rovers and Chirnside United respectively.

Hawick Waverley winning a pre-season friendly at home to Lauder on Saturday 7-1 (Photo by Brian Sutherland)

Langlee’s first home game follows on Wednesday, August 16, versus Earlston Rhymers, and the Dingers’ is on Saturday, August 19, against Chirnside.

August 12’s other A division fixtures see Earlston hosting Langholm Legion, Hawick Legion at home to Greenlaw, Newtown welcoming Tweedmouth Amateurs and Hawick Waverley travelling to Biggar United, last season’s B division champions.

Last term’s C division champions, Eyemouth United Amateurs, start off next season at home to Leithen Rovers and the old third tier’s runners-up, Berwick’s Highfields United, host Lauder.

Opening day’s other B division fixtures see Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Gala Hotspur, Selkirk Victoria and St Boswells at home to Ancrum, Hawick United, Kelso Thistle and Jed Legion respectively.

Des Sutherland scoring one of his two goals for Langlee Amateurs during their 9-0 pre-season friendly victory against Gala Hotspur at Galashiels Public Park last Thursday (Photo by Brian Sutherland)

Six B division matches follow on August 15, all at 6.30pm, and they see St Boswells away to Coldstream Amateurs and Ancrum, Fairydean’s ammies Jed, Kelso and Lauder hosting Hawick United, Leithen, Selkirk, Eyemouth and Gala Hotspur respectively.

