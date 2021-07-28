Tweeddale in comfortable friendly win over Ancrum
Ancrum 0, Tweeddale Rovers 5
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 5:39 pm
Ancrum AFC, from Division B of the Border Amateur Football Association, have been trying to rebuild after a number of players left to play their football in the East of Scotland League.
The squad arranged a friendly game last weekend at Bridgend Park against visiting Peebles side Tweeddale Rovers, from Division A, and the away team ran out 5-0 winners.
Tweeddale then drew 0-0 at home in another friendly yesterday (Tuesday) against Stow AFC.