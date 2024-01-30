​Top spot in Border Amateur Football Association’s B division at stake at weekend

Greenlaw, seen here hosting Hawick Legion on Saturday, are at home to Duns Amateurs this weekend (Photo: Steve Cox)

Eyemouth are ahead of their Berwick title rivals by virtue of a goal difference 16 better and they’ve also got two games in hand on them, having played 16 to their 18.

Both top-two teams are on the road this weekend, the Fishermen to fifth-placed Ancrum and Highfields to third-from-bottom Coldstream Amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their away-days are among five B division fixtures lined up for Saturday, with the others seeing Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs hosting Jed Legion, Kelso Thistle at home to St Boswells and Leithen Rovers away to Lauder.

Duns Amateurs, currently on 30 points from 12 fixtures, will retain possession of top spot in the A division no matter how they get on in their Berwickshire derby at fourth-placed Greenlaw, on 23 from 14, as second-placed Newtown, on 28 from 16, have got a blank weekend and third-placed Langlee Amateurs are two further points adrift, on 26 from ten.

Langlee are at home to Chirnside United, fifth in the table at the moment on 22 points from 16 matches.

Three other A division fixtures are scheduled for Saturday and they see basement side Hawick Legion at home to second-from-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs, third-from-bottom Tweeddale Rovers hosting ninth-placed Biggar United and eighth-placed Hawick Waverley away to sixth-placed Langholm Legion.

All this Saturday’s games kick off at 2pm.

See also …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad