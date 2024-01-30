Langlee, Duns and Greenlaw through to South of Scotland Amateur Cup’s semi-finals

Saturday’s quarter-finals saw ​Langlee beat Law Community 3-0 in Kelso, Duns get the better of Eyemouth United Amateurs by 2-0 away and Greenlaw edge out Hawick Legion at home by 4-3 in a penalty shootout after tying 3-3.

The only non-Borderers to make it to the cup’s last four are Lanark’s Kirkfield United, 4-3 shootout victors at East Lothian’s West Barns Star at the weekend after concluding open play tied at 2-2.

Greenlaw host Langlee, last year’s beaten finalists, and Duns are away to 2023 semi-finalists Kirkfield in the semis on dates yet to be fixed.

Des Sutherland scored two of Langlee’s goals against their last-eight opponents from South Lanarkshire, with Fraser Brown getting their other.

Luke Strangeways and George Windram scored for Duns on the coast.

On the scoresheet for Greenlaw at WS Happer Memorial Park were William Smillie, Kai Robertson and Louis Norris, with Aidan Oldham, Joe Wylie and Gary Moffat on target for their visitors.

The hosts’ penalties were put away by William and Ross Smillie, Ben Bouchier and Steven Drummond, with their goalkeeper, Josh Kerr, keeping out four Hawick spot-kicks.

Nine Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures were also played on Saturday, four in its A division and five in its B division, yielding just short of 50 goals between them.

The biggest scorelines of the day were to be found in the B division, with Hawick United handing out a 9-0 thumping to Selkirk Victoria at home, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs losing out by 7-1 hosting Berwick’s Highfields United and St Boswells seeing off Coldstream Amateurs 6-2 at home.

The division’s other results were a 2-1 victory for Ancrum at Gala Hotspur and a 2-2 draw for Kelso Thistle at Leithen Rovers.

The A division’s biggest scoreline was a 5-1 win for Chirnside United at home to Biggar United, followed by a 4-1 loss for Hawick Waverley at Newtown.

Saturday’s two other top-flight fixtures saw Earlston Rhymers lose 2-1 at home to Tweeddale Rovers and Langholm Legion beat Tweedmouth Amateurs 3-0.

Kevin Strathdee and Martin Goldie both scored hat-tricks for Hawick United at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park, with Ross Scott, Aaron Swailes and Liam Lavery also netting.

Niall Jones got a hat-trick for Highfields at Netherdale in Galashiels, with Lee Dodd, Jack Young, Martin Inglis and Cam Stitt on the scoresheet too and Michael Jamieson registering a consolation effort for their hosts.

Also recording a hat-trick was Jack Bell for St Boswells, with further goals for the hosts at Jenny Moore’s Road coming from Bradley Adams, Glenn Murray and Kieran Crawford.

Ancrum’s scorers at Galashiels Public Park were Sean Clarke and Lewis Turnbull, with Michael Louth on target for their hosts.

Bailey Simmons scored both of Leithen Rovers’ goals in Kelso and Michael Pattinson and Callum Pollhammer netted for Thistle.

Among those on the scoresheet in the A division were Daniel Pattenden and Sean Lackenby twice and Danny Blackie for Chirnside; Darren Blacklock at the double and James Little, assisted by an own goal, for Newtown, and Ben Herdman for Waverley; Blair Moffat and Connor Thorburn for Tweeddale and Phil Addison for Earlston; and Daniel Winter twice and Brian Mattinson for Langholm.

​

​

1 . Langlee Amateurs v Law Community Langlee Amateurs beating Law Community 3-0 in Kelso in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's quarter-finals on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Greenlaw v Hawick Legion Hawick Legion players celebrating scoring against Greenlaw in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's quarter-finals on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Greenlaw v Hawick Legion Greenlaw hosting Hawick Legion in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's quarter-finals on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

4 . Hawick United v Selkirk Victoria Hawick United beating Selkirk Victoria 9-0 at home at Wilton Lodge Park in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales