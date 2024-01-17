Top-of-table six-pointer next up for Border Amateur Football Association A division title rivals Duns and Langlee

​Top billing in this coming Saturday’s Border Amateur Football Association fixture card goes to defending A division champions Duns Amateurs’ home match against title challengers Langlee Amateurs.

The hosts' Phil Addison beating Danny Bolton to the ball during Langlee Amateurs' 1-0 win away to Earlston Rhymers at Runciman Park on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​That top-of-the-table tussle at New Hawthorn Park could see the league-leading Dingers stretch the gap between them and second-placed Langlee to seven points or their visitors cut it to a single point.

Duns are on 30 points from a dozen fixtures after beating Tweeddale Rovers 6-2 at home on Saturday, with Langlee, 1-0 victors away to Earlston Rhymers at the weekend, on 26 from ten.

Third-placed Newton, currently on 25 points from 15 fixtures, are also in with a chance of overtaking Langlee if they can beat Rhymers at home and Duns do them a favour 23 miles to the east.

Four other A division fixtures are lined up and they include bottom-of-the-table Hawick Legion looking to follow up their first win of this season, by 3-2 hosting Hawick Waverley on Saturday, with another at home to ninth-placed Biggar United.

The others see Waverley hosting Chirnside United, Greenlaw away to Tweeddale Rovers and Tweedmouth Amateurs at home to Langholm Legion.

B division table-toppers Eyemouth United Amateurs are at home to fourth-placed St Boswells and second-placed Highfields United, level with the Fishermen on 39 points but having played 17 fixtures to their 15, are away to seventh-placed Kelso Thistle.

The division’s four other fixtures see Ancrum hosting Leithen Rovers, Coldstream Amateurs at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Gala Hotspur away to Jed Legion and Hawick United on the road at Lauder.

All 12 of this Saturday’s games kick off at 2pm.