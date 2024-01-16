Duns Amateurs hit Tweeddale Rovers for six to keep hold of top spot in Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Defending champions Duns Amateurs remain top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after hitting Tweeddale Rovers for six at home on Saturday.

Earlston Rhymers' David Brown shielding the ball from Langlee Amateurs' Tyler Smith at Runciman Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

That 6-2 victory at New Hawthorn Park leaves the Dingers four points clear at the top of the table, with 30 points from a dozen fixtures.

Langlee Amateurs move up to second place, on 26 points from ten games, after edging out Earlston Rhymers 1-0 away in their first league match for over two months at the weekend.

Sean Phillips got a hat-trick for Duns, with Jonny Simpson scoring a double and Aaron Hope also on target. On the scoresheet for their visitors from Peebles were Jordan Sykes and Connor Thorburn.

Des Sutherland on the ball for Langlee Amateurs during their 1-0 win away to Earlston Rhymers at Runciman Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Langlee’s scorer at Runciman Park, offering them an opportunity to close the gap to the top of the table away to Duns this coming Saturday, was Lewis Swaney.

Two other A division fixtures went ahead on Saturday – a 3-2 derby win for Hawick Legion hosting Hawick Waverley and a 3-1 defeat for Greenlaw on the road at Biggar United.

Legion’s scorers at Brunton Park were Jack Turnbull, Joe Wylie and Euan Gray, with Jordan Yardley and Davis Hope netting for Waverley.

Cammy Falconer got Greenlaw’s goal in South Lanarkshire.

Hawick Legion on the ball during their 3-2 derby win over Hawick Waverley 3-2 at Brunton Park in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Saturday’s results leave Greenlaw fourth on 23 points from 14 fixtures, Earlston fifth on 19 from 11, Waverley eighth on 16 from 12, Biggar ninth on 15 from 11, Tweeddale second from bottom on nine from 13 and Hawick Legion still bottom, on four from ten.

There’s no change at the top of the association’s B division either, with Eyemouth United Amateurs staying put, on 39 points from 15 fixtures, thanks to a 3-1 home victory over Kelso Thistle on Saturday.

Second-placed Highfields United remain level with the Fishermen on points but with a goal difference 18 inferior, having played two games more, following a 2-1 win at Lauder.

Hawick United stay third, on 31 points from 14 fixtures, after beating Leithen Rovers 4-1 at home at Wilton Lodge Park.

Hawick United beating Leithen Rovers 4-1 at home at Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Steve Cox)

That result sees the Innerleithen outfit drop to fifth, with St Boswells moving up to fourth courtesy of a 1-0 win at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Eyemouth’s scorers were James Paxton, Jamie Robertson and Connor Lough, with Micky Chapman getting one back for Thistle.

Jack Young and Ryan Lillico scored Highfields’ goals away to Lauder.

Kevin Strathdee notched up a hat-trick for Hawick United and Martin Goldie put away their other, with Will Cheskin netting a consolation effort for their visitors.

Hawick Waverley in possession during their 3-2 derby loss to Hawick Legion at Brunton Park in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

The only goal of the game at St Boswells’ Jenny Moore’s Road was scored by Kieran Crawford.

Two other B division fixtures were played at the weekend, both of them away victories – by 5-0 for Ancrum at Selkirk Victoria and by 1-0 for Jed Legion at Coldstream Amateurs.

Ancrum’s scorers against bottom-of-the-table Vics at Yarrow Park were Sean Clarke at the double, Sean Wood, David Gobby and Cameron Fisher.