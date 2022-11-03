Stow and Hawick Legion in action this weekend in third round of Scottish Amateur Cup

Calder Law playing for Hawick Legion against Polbeth United in the Scottish Amateur Cup last month (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Legion host Stirling University and Stow are away to Dundee Saturday Morning Amateur Football League outfit Craigie, both those ties kicking off at 2pm.

Hawick Legion beat West Lothian’s Polbeth United 1-0 at home at the start of October to progress and Stow knocked out Fife’s St Monan’s Swallows 3-1 away in the cup’s first round at the start of September and Glasgow’s Summerston away by the same scoreline a month later.

Nine association league fixtures are also lined up – four in its A division, three in its B division and two in its C division.

Ollie Stewart in action during Hawick Legion's 1-0 Scottish Amateur Cup victory against Polbeth United at the start of October (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Langlee Amateurs have a chance to go top of the A division if they can beat basement side Tweedmouth Amateurs in Stow at 2pm, current league leaders Duns Amateurs being out of action.

Langlee are currently second, with 13 points from six matches, two behind Duns but with a game in hand on them. Their Northumbrian opposition are yet to pick up any points this season after seven games.

Hawick Waverley are also – mathematically, at least – in with a chance of topping the table, but only if they can beat eighth-placed Newtown at home by an 11-goal margin and Langlee slip up.

Waverley are currently fourth, on 12 points from 16 games, Stow being one point and one place ahead of them but having played a match more.

The A division’s two other games this weekend are Chirnside United v Tweeddale Rovers and Greenlaw v Langholm Legion.

Hawick Colts host Earlston Rhymers, Gala Hotspur are at home to Leithen Rovers and Ancrum are at Biggar United in the B division.

Kelso Thistle are at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and Eyemouth United Amateurs are away to Berwick Colts in the C division.

