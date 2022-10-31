Goals galore as Langlee Amateurs lose out 7-5 to Duns in Border Cup final

Duns Amateurs celebrating their 7-5 Border Cup final win against Langlee Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

The two teams are neck and neck in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division, Duns being two points ahead of Langlee at the top, on 15 points from seven fixtures, but having played one game more, and there wasn’t much to separate them away from league business on Saturday either.

Five goals, four scored by Des Sutherland and the other by Lewis Swaney, weren’t enough for Langlee to retain the cup they won for the first time in their five-year history last season by beating Greenlaw 2-0 a year ago.

Instead, the Dingers added it to their trophy cabinet for the first time for almost quarter of a century and fourth time overall after edging out their rivals 7-5, courtesy of doubles from Douglas Brydon and Luke Strangeways and other goals from Ben Fairbairn, Conor Devaney and Gregor Watson.

Owen McWatters playing for Hawick Colts against Berwick Colts in the Waddell Cup's first round on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Goals were forthcoming in copious quantities in the first round of the Waddell Cup too, the eight ties played on Saturday delivering 47 between them.

The biggest scoreline of the day was Newtown’s 8-1 home victory against Hawick United.

On the scoresheet for the hosts, assisted by an own goal, were Calum Mcgowan with a hat-trick, Scott Leitch with a double, Tyler Hawes and Louis Blacklock, with Lewis Muir registering a consolation effort for the visitors.

The second biggest scoreline of the round was Stow’s 6-2 win at Ancrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Scott in possession for Hawick Colts during their 3-1 Waddell Cup first-round victory at home to Berwick Colts (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

On target for the visitors after going 2-0 down to Lewis Turnbull and Scott Buchanan goals were Jordan Steele with a hat-trick, James Runciman, David Brown and Charlie Green.

Hawick Legion’s 7-0 home thumping of Gala Hotspur at Brunton Park was the third largest score of the round, with Chay Caldwell twice, Moises Silveira, Sean Clarke, Michael Moir, Calder Law and Matthew Roberts finding the back of the net for the hosts.

Leithen Rovers were just one short of that tally at Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, winning 6-0, thanks to goals by Bailey Simmons, Callum MacIntyre, Greg Zokas, Jordan Hogarth, Michael Cockburn and Liam Rutherford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Waverley lost out 4-1 at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs, the hosts’ sole scorer being Matty Linton, with Connor Lough twice, Jake Rutherford and Stefan Kennedy on target for their visitors.

Jason Inglis in action for Hawick Legion during their 7-0 Waddell Cup first-round win against Gala Hotspur at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Saturday’s three other Waddell Cup first-round ties all ended 3-1 – to Hawick Colts hosting Berwick Colts, Greenlaw at home to Tweeddale Rovers and Biggar United versus Langholm Legion.

Hawick Colts’ scorers were Nathan Gillie at the double and Kevin Strathdee, with Jamie Robertson netting for the Northumbrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On target for Greenlaw were Kai Robertson twice and Kyle Blaikie, with Grant Wilson replying for their Peebles opposition.

Three Waddell Cup first-round fixtures follow this coming Saturday and they see St Boswells hosting Coldstream Amateurs, Selkirk Victoria on the road at Berwick’s Highfields United and Jed Legion playing at Duns.

Hawick Legion's Finnan Gordon-Wooley and Moises Silveira on the defensive against Gala Hotspur on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The cup’s current holders are Langlee following a 4-3 penalty shootout victory against Stow after finishing extra time level at 3-3 in Greenlaw in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Hope challenging for a ball for Hawick Waverley during their 4-1 home loss to Eyemouth United Amateurs (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Deacon Law putting in an aerial challenge for Hawick Waverley versus Eyemouth United Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Colts double-goal-scorer Nathan Gillie on the ball against Berwick Colts at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)