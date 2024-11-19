Six sets of Borderers in first-round South of Scotland Amateur Cup action
Those two all-Borders ties are Greenlaw hosting Coldstream Amateurs and Stow at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs.
Two ties see Borderers hitting the road to take on opposition from outwith the region. They’re away-days for Selkirk Victoria at fellow Border Amateur Football Association outfit Langholm Legion and Leithen Rovers at East Lothian’s West Barns Star.
One other association side will be heading to East Lothian as well, South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United, and they’ll be playing Pencaitland.
That second instalment of first-round ties follows nine featuring association sides last month, with seven booking places in round two – Duns Amateurs, Tweedmouth Amateurs, Gala Hotspur, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Highfields United, Kelso Thistle and Chirnside United.
Five league fixtures are also lined up for this Saturday, three in the association’s A division and two in its B division.
The former see top-flight table-toppers Langlee Amateurs at home to Hawick Waverley and two teams heading east to Northumberland, Earlston Rhymers to play Berwick’s Highfields United and Hawick United to take on Tweedmouth Amateurs.
The B division’s top two are both in action, with Fairydean’s table-topping ammies hosting Kelso Thistle and second-placed Tweeddale Rovers away to Jed Legion.
As things stand, all those games are scheduled to kick off at 2pm.
