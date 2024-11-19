8-4 away win keeps ​Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs ten points clear at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s B division

​Second-placed Tweeddale Rovers are keeping up their title challenge, however, easing out Leithen Rovers 2-1 on the road at the weekend to stay within reach of their Galashiels rivals.

Those results leave Fairydeans’s ammies on 36 points from 13 fixtures, Tweeddale on 26 from 11, Vics third on 23 from 12 and Leithen Rovers fourth on 21 from 12.

Reegan Stisi got a hat-trick for Fairydean at Yarrow Park and Kai Macrae a double, with Lee Macrae, Thomas Milburn and Finlay Wheelans on target too for the visitors. Scott Learmond also notched up a hat-trick gouing in the opposite direction, with Grant Brownlee also on target for Selkirk.

Jake Houten and Jordan Sykes scored for Tweeddale at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park, with Callum Macintyre getting one back for their hosts.

Two other B division fixtures were played on Saturday, a 4-0 win for Ancrum hosting Gala Hotspur and a 2-0 defeat for Jed Legion away to St Boswells.

Craig Hall got a hat-trick for Ancrum at Bridgend Park, with Craig Smith also on the scoresheet.

Cammy Riddell scored both of St Boswells’ goals at Jenny Moore’s Road.

Those results, 12 games into the season for all involved, leave Ancrum eighth on 17 points, St Boswells ninth on 16, Jed 11th on eight and Hotspur 12th on six.

Saturday’s fixture card also included one A division game, a 4-2 win for Greenlaw at Eyemouth United Amateurs, and four Colin Campbell Cup quarter-finals.

Greenlaw’s scorers on the North Sea coast were William Smillie with a hat-trick and Cammy Falconer after John Crawford had put their hosts 2-0 up within quarter of an hour of kick-off.

That win, their seventh of the season, lifts Greenlaw up one place in the table to third, on 21 points from 11 fixtures, four behind second-placed Duns Amateurs and seven shy of table-toppers Langlee Amateurs, having played one match more than both.

Langlee and Duns were both in Colin Campbell Cup last-eight action, the former beating Stow 8-1 at home and the latter seeing off Hawick United by 4-1 away.

Saturday’s two other quarter-finals were victories by 5-2 for Chirnside United hosting Earlston Rhymers and 2-0 for Hawick Legion at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Langlee’s scorers at Netherdale were Lewis Swaney with six, Des Sutherland and Hagen Steele, Stow’s consolation effort being put away by Jordan Steele.

Alan Jess, Jordan Yardley, Jonny Simpson and Sean Phillips scored for the Dingers at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park, with Nathan Gillie getting one back for their hosts.

Chirnside’s scorers at Comrades’ Park were Connor Lough at the double, Sean Lackenby, Daniel Blackie and Jamie Robertson, with Danny Simpson and Jack Bell replying.

Hawick Legion’s scorers at their Brunton Park home ground were Aidan Reilly and Finnen Gordon-Woolley.

This season’s semi-finals will see current cup-holders Langlee away to Chirnside and Duns at Hawick Legion on a date to be fixed.

