​Second-round South Region Challenge Cup ties up next for six Borders teams

Gala Fairydean Rovers drawing 4-4 at home to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​All five of the Borders’ East of Scotland Football League teams, plus the Scottish Lowland Football League’s Gala Fairydean Rovers, are in South Region Challenge Cup second-round action this coming Saturday.

​Three of the region’s representatives are at home and the other half will be hitting the road.

Fairydean host EoSFL first division outfit Camelon Juniors at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels, with kick-off at 3pm.

EoSFL second division rivals Vale of Leithen and Coldstream are also at home to first division opposition, East Lothian’s Preston Athletic and West Lothian’s Blackburn United respectively, both with kick-offs at 2.30pm.

Fellow second division side Peebles Rovers are away to the West of Scotland Football League second division’s Neilston at 2pm.

EoSFL third division rivals Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur are away to first division table-toppers Newtongrange Star in Midlothian at 2.30pm and WoSFL division four’s Campbeltown Pupils at 2pm in Argyll and Bute respectively.

Round three of this season’s challenge cup follows on Saturday, October 12.

The Royalists were the Borderers to get furthest in the challenge cup last time round. They made it to the third round, going out 4-1 away last October to Kilwinning Rangers, in the WoSFL’s premier division at the time but since relegated, after beating then third division rivals Bathgate Thistle 2-1 at home in September’s second round.

Peebles and Coldstream went out in round two after home losses by 2-1 to the EoSFL premier division’s Dunbar United and 4-3 to EoSFL division three’s Stoneyburn respectively.

Fairydean, Vale and Hotspur were knocked out in last August’s first round, respectively losing 3-2 at the EoSFL premier division’s Tynecastle, 2-0 at Coldstream and 5-3 hosting EoSFL division three’s Livingston United.

