Derby win for Peebles Rovers against Vale of Leithen

Harry McGill on the ball during Peebles Rovers’ 2-1 derby victory at home to Vale of Leithen at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Four of the five Borders teams in East of Scotland Football League action on Saturday notched up wins, the odd men out being Vale of Leithen, beaten 2-1 in a second division derby away to Peebles Rovers.

​The region's other representatives in the league’s second division, Coldstream, also claimed a 2-1 derby win, away to Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Rangers.

Both Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur came up trumps on the road too a division down, the former winning 4-2 at Fife’s Lochgelly Albert and the latter by 3-1 at West Lothian’s Pumpherston.

Rovers’ goals at their Whitestone Park home ground were scored by Robbie Renwick at the double, on 52 minutes and 56, with Daniel Taylor getting one back for their visitors from Innerleithen five minutes ahead of the final whistle.

Robbie Renwick scoring his second goal during Peebles Rovers’ 2-1 derby victory at home to Vale of Leithen at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

That was Peebles and Vale’s first competitive game for almost a decade and a half, with the reverse fixture at Victoria Park following on Saturday, December 28, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

The Streamers’ scorers across the English border at Shielfield Park were Regan Graham in first-half injury time and Thomas Grey on 55 minutes after Ciaran Nisbet had put their hosts ahead on 36 in front of a crowd of almost 260.

That was their second away win in three weeks against the Berwick side as they also beat them in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s second round last month, by 2-0.

Those results leave 11th-placed Peebles as the region’s top dogs in the division, level on seven points with 12th-placed Coldstream but with a goal difference five better and a game in hand, having played six matches to the Home Park outfit’s seven.

Jamie Mackay in action during Peebles Rovers’ 2-1 derby victory at home to Vale of Leithen at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Vale are 13th, just outwith the two-team relegation zone, with three points from six fixtures.

Albert’s victory sees them leapfrog their part-namesake hosts into top spot in the third division, with 14 points from seven fixtures.

Hotspur are third, level on 13 points with second-placed Lochgelly but with a goal difference eight inferior, having played five games to the Fifers’ six.

On target for the Royalists were Aiden Gillan on 13 minutes, Harry Fowler on 30, Ben Tracey on 52 and Bob Boyd on 74, with Lewis Weir netting for their hitherto-unbeaten hosts on 48 and Scott Russell adding another on 68.

Michael Joyce in action during Peebles Rovers’ 2-1 derby victory at home to Vale of Leithen at Whitestone Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Willie White, Dan Greig and Jack Furness scored Hotspur’s goals at the weekend on four minutes, 50 and 64 respectively, with the West Linton side’s third-from-bottom hosts netting a consolation effort on 78.