Saturday fixture card sees 24 Border Amateur Football Association teams up for cups
Eight are in the Waddell Cup’s second round and four in the Forsyth Cup’s quarter-finals.
The former include an away-day for A division league leaders Duns Amateurs at B division table-toppers Eyemouth United Amateurs and a visit from Langholm Legion for the top flight’s second-placed side, Langlee Amateurs.
Saturday’s other round-two ties see Ancrum hosting Hawick Waverley, Earlston Rhymers at home to St Boswells, Greenlaw being visited by Biggar United, Hawick United playing host to Leithen Rovers, Newtown away to Berwick’s Highfields United and Hawick Legion at Tweedmouth Amateurs.
The Dingers’ trip to the North Sea coast is the second instalment of their defence of the cup – won 4-2 away to Greenlaw in last May’s final – following a 12-0 first-round demolition of Selkirk Victoria on the road in September.
The Forsyth Cup’s last-eight ties are a trip to Coldstream Amateurs for Kelso Thistle, a visit from Jed Legion for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, an away-day at current holders Tweeddale Rovers for Lauder and a game at home to Chirnside United for Selkirk Victoria.
Tweeddale won 2023’s cup by beating Ancrum 5-1 in Earlston last May.
