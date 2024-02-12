Langlee Amateurs only a point off pole position in Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after victory in Hawick

​That victory at Brunton Park, their tenth of this campaign, was clinched by a Fraser Brown goal and it leaves them sitting second in the table, with 32 points and a game in hand on current league leaders Duns Amateurs.

Defending champions Duns weren’t in action at the weekend as their scheduled Border Cup first-round tie at home to Newtown was called off due to their New Hawthorn Park pitch being waterlogged.

Langlee’s win was one of two league fixtures played at the weekend, the other being a 6-0 victory for Eyemouth United Amateurs away to Gala Hotspur.

John Crawford scored a hat-trick for the Fishermen at Galashiels public park, with Declan McCulloch racking up a double and Stefan Kennedy also on target.

That win, their 15th of the season, takes them back up to top spot in the association’s B division, with 46 points from 18 fixtures.

Prior league leaders Highfields United, in Beveridge Cup first-round action at Selkirk Victoria on Saturday, drop to second place, on 45 from 19.

That 4-2 knockout of the Souters at Yarrow Park – thanks to two goals from Nathan Jones and one each from Lee Dodd and Nathan Cleghorn – was one of six first-round cup ties to go ahead at the weekend, three apiece in the Beveridge Cup and the Border Cup.

Ancrum and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs are also through to the last eight of the Beveridge Cup after home wins by 5-2 against Hawick United and 3-1 versus St Boswells respectively.

On the scoresheet for Ancrum at their Bridgend Park home ground were Scott Buchanan at the double, Mikey Moir, David Gobby and Sean Clarke, with Martin Goldie and Kevin Strathdee replying for their visitors.

Kai and Lee Macrae and Sam Ostle scored for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale Stadium, with Max Brydon getting one back for St Boswells.

Two ties were postponed, Coldstream Amateurs hosting Jed Legion and a trip to Leithen Rovers for Kelso Thistle.

Ancrum are away to Jed or Coldstream in the quarter-finals, with Eyemouth hosting Fairydean, Hostpur at home to Highfields and Lauder away to Leithen Rovers or Kelso.

Earlston Rhymers, Tweeddale Rovers and Langholm Legion are through to the Border Cup’s quarter-finals after knocking out Chirnside United away and Hawick Waverley and Greenlaw at home respectively.

Rhymers’ scorers during their 5-1 win at Comrades Park were Siris Davidson at the double, Phil Addison, Danny Simpson and Fraser Jackson.

Greenlaw’s scorers were Kai Robertson at the double and William Smillie, with Cole Hamilton twice and Alistair Hogg, assisted by an own goal, netting for their hosts in Dumfries and Galloway to secure a 4-3 victory.

Jordan Sykes scored the only goal of the game in Tweeddale’s knockout of Waverley.

Rhymers are on the road to Duns or Newtown in the last eight, with Hawick Legion away to Langholm Legion, Tweedmouth Amateurs at Biggar United and Langlee hosting Tweeddale.

1 . Hawick Legion v Langlee Amateurs Tyler Smith and Keiran Hayes vying for the ball during Langlee Amateurs 1-0 win away to Hawick Legion in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Ancrum v Hawick United Ross Mackay on the ball for Ancrum during their 5-2 win at home to Hawick United in the first round of this year's Beveridge Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Ancrum v Hawick United Euan Armstrong in possession for Ancrum during their 5-2 win at home to Hawick United in the first round of this year's Beveridge Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Gala Hotspur v Eyemouth United Amateurs Eyemouth United Amateurs winning 6-0 away to Gala Hotspur on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales