​​£120,000 West Ham move amazing but surreal, says teenage Borders footballer Josh Landers

Josh Landers in action for Hibernian under-18s in 2023 (Photo: Maurice Dougan)

​Teenage Borders footballer Josh Landers has described being signed by the English Premier League’s West Ham United as amazing but surreal.

​The Innerleithen 17-year-old has joined London’s Hammers from William Hill Premiership side Hibernian in a deal reportedly worth £120,000 and is now part of their under-21 development squad.

“It’s an amazing feeling to sign for such a massive club,” the up-and-coming centre-forward told his new team’s website this week.

“Every footballer dreams of playing in the English Premier League, and while this is just the first step, it’s a surreal moment for me.

“Coming from a small town with a population of just a couple of thousand people to signing for a Premier League club in London is really special.”

Landers signed his first professional contract with Hibs in August 2023 and made his senior debut in a cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Glasgow’s Hampden Park three months later.

“I started developing physically before I developed technically, so I was bigger than everyone else,” he recalled. “That meant I was always playing a year up, which helped me improve because I was competing against stronger, more experienced players.

“Playing and training for the first team last season also helped me develop a lot.”

The ex-Leithen Vale and Musselburgh Windsor youth player was due to begin trials with the Hammers last summer but had to put them on hold until last month after breaking an arm in a match for Hibs’ under-18s against Rangers.

“I was supposed to come down for a trial in August,” he said. “I played in a game on the Friday before I was supposed to come down and broke my arm. Although at the time it was disappointing being sidelined for three months, it was a blessing in disguise as I feel like when I came back from the injury, I was fitter and quicker because of how hard I worked off the pitch.”

Landers credits his family for his sporting success so far, saying: “I’d like to thank my whole family – my parents, sister and grandparents, who have been really supportive of me.

“Dad would drive me to training three times a week, a 45-minute drive each way. It’s a big commitment and I wouldn’t be here without them.

“The lads I stayed with in digs over the last few years, they’ve been a massive part of my life. Helping me become more mature, improving my social skills. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am today and I couldn’t have done it without the amazing support group I have around me.”

Welcoming Landers to the English capital, West Ham academy manager Kenny Brown said: “Josh had been monitored for the past six months and we are delighted to have eventually signed him.

“He is a modern-day striker who can receive with his back to play but also run in behind.

“Josh’s injury delayed his arrival but when he eventually came in during January, he impressed everyone with his desire to learn, his work-rate and his ability in front of goal.

“We are all looking forward to working with Josh in his transition into West Ham United and to support with his development both on and off the pitch.”

