Opportunity knocks for change at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Jack Hay on the ball during Langlee Amateurs' 5-0 win at home to Tweeddale Rovers in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Langlee, currently in second place in the table with 35 points from 13 fixtures, are only a point behind table-toppers Duns Amateurs and they’ve got a game in hand on them, to be played this weekend.

They’re at home to sixth-placed Hawick Waverley for that spare match and a win would see them go two points clear of the Dingers in pole position as their title rivals are on cup duty.

Duns host Newtown in the Border Cup’s first round as they begin their defence of a trophy they won for the fourth time with a 7-5 victory hosting Langlee in October 2022.

A home quarter-final versus Earlston Rhymers on Saturday, March 9, is at stake.

Two other last-eight ties are lined up for that date, Biggar United hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs and Langlee at home to Tweeddale Rovers, and one is to be played this Saturday, a trip to Langholm Legion for Hawick Legion.

Two further cup ties are on this weekend’s fixture list, both in the Beveridge Cup’s first round, and they see Kelso Thistle on the road to Leithen Rovers and Jed Legion away to Coldstream Amateurs.

Langlee’s match against Waverley is one of seven league fixtures scheduled for Saturday.

Two others in the A division see Earlston hitting the road to Biggar and Tweeddale at home to Greenlaw.

They’re accompanied by four B division fixtures – St Boswells hosting Highfields United, Selkirk Victoria at home to Gala Hotspur, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs away to Hawick United and Lauder at Ancrum.

As things stand, all this Saturday’s matches kick off at 2pm. Go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/ to check for any updates nearer the time.