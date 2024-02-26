Duns stay top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division but Langlee keeping pressure up

Duns retain possession of pole position and on course for their third A division title on the bounce and ninth altogether after edging out fifth-placed Chirnside United by 3-2 away, leaving them on 36 points from 14 fixtures.

A 5-0 win for second-placed Langlee at home to third-from-bottom Tweeddale Rovers keeps them in contention for their first top-flight championship, however, as they’re still just a point behind the Dingers and with a game in hand, on 35 points from 13 matches.

Jonny Simpson, Sean Phillips and George Windram scored for Duns in their Berwickshire derby victory at Comrades Park, with Sean Lackenby and Robert Reid on target for their hosts.

Langlee’s scorers against their Peebles opponents at Melrose’s 3G pitches were Craig McBride, Jack Hay, Sean Pringle, Des Sutherland and Davie Bonnar.

Two other A division matches went ahead at the weekend, a 2-2 draw for Earlston Rhymers hosting Greenlaw in Jedburgh and a 5-2 defeat for Hawick Legion on the road at Biggar United, and sixth-placed Hawick Waverley were awarded a home win as prospective opponents Tweedmouth Amateurs were unable to muster a team.

Eighth-placed Rhymers’ scorers against fourth-placed Greenlaw were Phil Addison and Mikey Gavana, with Louis Norris and Kai Robertson replying.

On the scoresheet for basement side Hawick Legion in South Lanarkshire were Ben Murdoch and Stewart McFarlane.

Prior B division table-toppers Eyemouth United Amateurs were knocked off pole position by a 3-2 defeat at Hawick United, with Highfields United taking their place, thanks to a 7-0 away thumping of basement side Selkirk Victoria.

Eyemouth drop to second place, on 46 points from 19 fixtures, with their Berwick title rivals now on 48 from 20 and third-placed Hawick United on 37 from 16.

The Fishermen’s scorers at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park were James Paxton and Connor Lough, with Kevin Strathdee at the double and Martin Goldie netting the other way.

Nathan Jones scored four goals for Highfields at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park and Lee Dodd got a hat-trick.

Three other B division fixtures were played on Saturday, all away wins – by 3-1 for St Boswells at Jed Legion, 4-1 for Ancrum at Lauder and 4-3 for Gala Hotspur at Leithen Rovers.

Seventh-placed Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs were awarded a home win as intended opponents Coldstream Amateurs weren’t able to put a team out.

Kieran Crawford scored twice for fourth-placed St Boswells at tenth-placed Jed, with Ross Moffat getting their other.

Fifth-placed Ancrum’s scorers at second-from-bottom Lauder were Sean Clarke at the double, David Gobby and Scott Buchanan.

Josh Lamb scored two goals for ninth-placed Hotspur in Innerleithen, with Joseph Owusu and Kerr Dalgleish also on target for the visitors and Greg Zokas at the double and Sam Archibald replying.

