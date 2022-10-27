Langlee Amateurs conceding home advantage in defence of football’s Borders Cup in Duns this weekend

Langlee Amateurs celebrating winning the Border Cup against Greenlaw at Melrose last October (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Kicking off at 2pm, it will take place at New Hawthorn Park in Duns.

To get to the final, Langlee, the cup’s current holders, beat Greenlaw 5-1 away in its semi-finals and Newtown 4-1, also away, in its quarter-finals, both last month.

Duns beat Tweedmouth Amateurs 4-2 at home in the semis, having been awarded a win against Hawick Waverley in the quarters.

Langlee, 2-0 victors in last October’s Border Cup final against Greenlaw at Melrose, are currently neck and neck with Duns at the top of the A division. Duns are in pole position with 15 points from seven matches but Langlee are only two points behind with a game in hand. Stow are third, also on 13 points but having played seven games.

Nine Waddell Cup first-round ties are also being played on Saturday, kicking off at 2pm too.

They are Ancrum v Stow, Chirnside United v Lauder, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs v Leithen Rovers, Greenlaw v Tweeddale Rover, Hawick Colts v Berwick Colts, Hawick Legion v Gala Hotspur, Hawick Waverley v Eyemouth United Amateurs, Newtown v Hawick United and Biggar United v Langholm Legion.

The Waddell Cup is another of the three trophies being defended by Langlee this season, along with the Beveridge Cup.

They won the former in Greenlaw versus Stow in May, prevailing 4-3 in a penalty shootout after ending extra time tied at 3-3, and the latter 4-1 against Chirnside United in Duns that same month.

