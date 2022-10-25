Four Borders teams go through to second round of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup

Hamish Murray on the ball for Hawick Legion against Hawick Colts (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Saturday’s first-round fixtures saw Earlston Rhymers knock out Coldstream Amateurs with a 6-2 home win, Hawick Legion edge out Hawick Colts 3-2 and Selkirk Victoria thumped 7-0 at home to Greenlaw.

Chirnside United were the only other Borderers to progress, getting the better of South Lanarkshire’s Avendale at home by 5-3.

Rhymers’ goals were shared around at Earlston’s Runciman Park, being scored by six different players – Ben Dickson, Danny Simpson, Jack Bell, Scott Rice, Sam Pattinson and Jimmy Bell.

Gavin Tait for Hawick Colts coming up against Hawick Legion's Euan Gray (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Legion’s derby-day heroes at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park were Ben Murdoch, Jason Inglis and Finnen Gordon-Woolley, with Nathan Gillie scoring both of Hawick Colts’ goals in reply.

Greenlaw’s scorers against the Vics were William Smillie with a hat-trick and Kevin Wemyss with a double, plus Liam Demarco and Ross Smillie.

On the scoresheet for Chirnside against their visitors from Strathaven were Daniel Pattenden and Robert Reid with two each and Liam Snowball, their opposition’s scorers being Peter Ferguson, Dani Caricato and Scott McWee.

Also knocked out at the weekend were Hawick Waverley and St Boswells.

Mark Deans on the ball for Hawick United during their 2-0 win against Gala Hotspur on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The former lost 4-2 at home to East Lothian’s Longniddry Villa and the latter, also at home, to Lanark’s Kirkfield United 4-3 in a penalty shootout after ending up tied at 2-2 following extra time.

Waverley’s scorers were Evan Alexander and Jordan Yardley, with Liam Currie, Ryan Flanagan twice and captain Craig McDonald netting in the opposite direction.

On target for St Boswells were Connor Shepherd and Kai Macrae.

Two other Border Amateur Football Association sides were in first-round action, both going out – Berwick Colts being beaten 6-0 at North Berwick and Biggar United losing 3-2 at Penicuik Amateurs.

Lewis Robertson playing for Hawick Waverley against Longniddry Villa on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Saturday saw six association league fixtures contested too.

The three A division games played yielded a 3-1 win for Duns Amateurs against Stow, a 3-3 draw for Langlee Amateurs at Langholm Legion and a 4-2 victory for Tweeddale Rovers hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Scoring for Duns were Ben Fairbairn, Jonny Simpson and Gregor Watson, with Jason McIntosh replying.

Lewis Swaney got two of Langlee’s goals and Des Sutherland the other, with Tom Hen, Dean Mallinson and Lee Irving netting for their hosts.

Ryan Inglis in action for Hawick Waverley versus Longniddry Villa at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Grant Wilson scored a hat-trick for Tweeddale, with Lewis Swan netting their other goal.

Only one B division game was played, a 2-0 win for Hawick United against Gala Hotspur, Martin Goldie and Lewis Muir scoring for the hosts.

Two C division games went ahead, a 5-4 home win for Kelso Thistle versus Lauder and a 4-3 victory for Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

Ryan Beveridge twice, Ewan Hutchison, Alex Gibbs and Kieran Fleming were on target for Thistle against Lauder.

Daniel Heard in action for Selkirk Victoria during their 7-0 home loss to Greenlaw on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk Victoria's Darren Munro vying for the ball against Greenlaw at the weekend (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Lewis Muir in action for Hawick United against Gala Hotspur at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Michael Clark playing for Hawick United versus Gala Hotspur (Pic: Bill McBurnie)