Langlee Amateurs and Greenlaw vying for place in April’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup final
Greenlaw are up against Border Amateur Football Association A division table-toppers Langlee Amateurs for one semi-final this coming Saturday at Netherdale in Galashiels, and the other, pitting three-time winners Duns Amateurs against Lanark’s Kirkfield United, follows seven days later.
That’s a trophy Langlee – 2023’s beaten finalists, having lost out 3-2 to Lesmahagow after extra time in Innerleithen last April – have yet to win but their opponents have claimed it twice, in 1955 and 1956.
This year’s final is to be played at Netherdale on Saturday, April 20.
A Border Cup quarter-final is also being played this Saturday and it sees Duns – winners in 1989, 1993, 1999 and 2023 – at home to Earlston Rhymers, that fixture having been rescheduled from Saturday gone.
Six league games make up the rest of this Saturday’s amateur football fixture card, all but two of them in the association’s B division.
The A division’s two games see Chirnside United hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs and Hawick Legion at home to Biggar United.
In the B division, Eyemouth United Amateurs are at home to Selkirk Victoria, Kelso Thistle host Highfields United, Gala Hotspur are away to Jed Legion and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs are on the road at Leithen Rovers.
As things stand, all this weekend’s fixtures kick off at 2pm. Check https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/ for updates.
