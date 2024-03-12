25 goals scored as three Border Amateur Football Association sides book cup semi-final places

This year’s Border Cup quarter-finals saw Langlee Amateurs hand out a 6-1 hiding to Tweeddale Rovers at home at Netherdale and Biggar United awarded a bye to the last four due to their scheduled last-eight tie at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs being called off.

Current cup-holders Duns Amateurs’ quarter-final at home to Earlston Rhymers was postponed to this coming Saturday because their New Hawthorn Park ground was still waterlogged.

A date has yet to be fixed for this year’s semis but they’ll see Duns or Earlston hosting Langlee and Hawick Legion, 3-1 winners away to Langholm Legion in their quarter-final at the start of the month, hitting the road again, to Biggar.

Des Sutherland scored twice for Langlee, with Ryan Grant, Fraser Brown and Davie Bonnar also on target and an own goal going their way too. Robbie McNaughton scored their Peebles opponents’ consolation effort.

Three Beveridge Cup quarter-finals were also played but one, Jed Legion hosting Ancrum at Elliot Park, had to be abandoned eight minutes ahead of the final whistle with the hosts trailing 2-1 due to an injury to home player Stephen Davidson and will be replayed on Saturday, March 23.

The other two saw Gala Hotspur beaten 7-1 at home by Highfields United and Leithen Rovers hosting Lauder and booking a last-four place with an 8-2 win.

The Innerleithen outfit will be at home in the semis to the winner of Eyemouth United Amateurs’ last-eight tie at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amaturs on March 23 on a date to be arranged, and Highfields will be away to Jed or Ancrum.

Michael Smith got Hotspur’s sole goal at Galashiels Public Park, with Lee Dodd, Nathan Jones and Conal Ham all scoring at the double for their visitors from Berwick, along with Jack Young.

Sam Archibald and Bailey Simmons both scored twice against Lauder at Victoria Park, with Greg Zokas, Callum MacIntyre and Robert Sterricks also netting and an own goal making it eight. Andy Crawford scored both of their visitors’ goals.

Two league fixtures were also played at the weekend, both in the association’s A division.

A planned B division game for fourth-placed St Boswells at home at Jenny Moore’s Road to third-placed Hawick United was postponed due to no referee being available.

The A division fixtures played were a 3-2 win for Hawick Waverley at home to Greenlaw and a 3-1 defeat for Hawick Legion at Newtown.

Those results leave Newtown third in the table on 31 points from 17 fixtures, Greenlaw fourth on 25 from 18, Waverley fifth on 25 from 17 and Hawick Legion still bottom on seven from 14.

Waverley’s goals were scored by Matty Linton at the double and Jordan Yardley after Jamie Wright and Lennon Glynn had given their visitors a 2-0 half-time lead at Wilton Lodge Park.

Calum McGowan, Darren Blacklock and Duncan Kemp scored for Newtown at King George V Park, with Scott Duncan getting one back for Hawick Legion.

