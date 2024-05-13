​Jack Hay hat-trick helps Langlee Amateurs to Border Cup final win against Biggar United

Langlee Amateurs celebrating beating Biggar United 5-2 in Saturday's Border Cup final in Hawick (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

​Langlee Amateurs won the Border Cup for the second time in three years with a 5-2 victory over Biggar United in this year’s final at Hawick on Saturday.

​Langlee got the better of fellow Border Amateur Football Association A division outfit, thanks to a Jack Hay hat-trick and further goals from Des Sutherland and Danny Bolton.

That’s the second time the Galashiels side – beaten finalists last time round, losing out 7-5 to Duns in October 2022’s final – have clinched that trophy, their previous win having been in 2021.

It’s also their second piece of silverware of the current season, having been awarded a win against A division title rivals Duns Amateurs in August’s Colin Campbell Cup final.

They’re back in trophy action tomorrow, May 14, away to Ancrum in the Waddell Cup’s semi-finals.

The winners will go on to play current holders Duns in 2024’s final at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park on Friday, May 31, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

The Dingers will be defending a trophy they’ve won five times – in 1997, 1998, 2004 and 2007, as well as last May, thanks to a 4-2 victory over Greenlaw at their opponents’ memorial park home ground.

Langlee’s trip to Ancrum is one of three games lined up for Tuesday, the others being league fixtures seeing Newtown hosting Earlston Rhymers in the A division and Jed Legion away to Selkirk Victoria in the B division.

Another final follows this coming Saturday, for the Beveridge Cup, in Hawick, with kick-off at 2pm, and the teams contesting it are Leithen Rovers and Berwick’s Highfields United.

That’s one of three games making up Saturday’s fixture card, the others both being A division 2pm kick-offs – a trip to Tweedmouth Amateurs for Langlee and an away-day at Biggar for Duns.

The Dingers go into this weekend seven points clear at the top of the A division, having been awarded a home win against Langholm Legion on Saturday gone.

They’re on 54 points from 21 fixtures, with second-placed Langlee on 47 from 18.

Saturday’s trip to South Lanarkshire is Duns’ last game of the season but Langlee have three more after this weekend’s outing to Northumberland – at home to Newtown next Tuesday, hosting Langholm on Saturday, May 25, and away to Newtown on Tuesday, May 28.