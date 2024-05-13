Eyemouth United Amateurs clinch Border Amateur Football Association B division title by single point

The Fishermen beat Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs 3-1 at home at Warner Park on Saturday to secure back-to-back titles, having ended up top of the old C division last season.

This year’s title race with challengers Highfields United went all the way to their last games of the season at the weekend, with the Berwick side also winning, by 6-1 at home to Ancrum.

Theirs were among three B division fixtures played on Saturday, along with a 17-1 hammering for Coldstream Amateurs hosting Lauder, that being the biggest win to date of the current season, outdoing Eyemouth’s 15-0 thumping of Lauder at home in November.

John Crawford scored two of Eyemouth’s goals and Stefan Kennedy got their other, with Thomas Chandler putting away a consolation effort for Fairydean’s ammies.

Highfields’ goals were scored by six different players – Conal Ham, Nathan Cleghorn, Ryan Lillico, Martin Inglis, Cam Stitt and Daniel Curle – with Sean Clarke getting one back for their visitors.

Andrew Crawford scored five goals for Lauder, Craig Smith got a hat-trick, Ryan Prentice and Jacob Tracey netted two apiece and Connor Allan, Mark Williamson, Andrew Kay, Enrico Poccia and Dylan Mann also got on the scoresheet.

Those results, after 24 games, leave Eyemouth in pole position on 61 points, Highfields second on 60, Hawick United third on 55, Ancrum fifth on 45, Lauder tenth on 20 and Coldstream bottom on ten. Leithen Rovers are fourth, on 47 points from 23 fixtures.

Eyemouth won 20 of their 24 league games en route to the title and promotion to the A division, losing three and drawing one.

They scored 137 goals in the process conceding 28, giving them a goal difference 24 better than Highfields’.

That treble-figure tally also smashed the record for the number of goals scored in a season by 25, the previous record of 112 having been held by Leithen Rovers since 2000.

A division table-toppers Duns Amateurs were awarded a home win against Langholm Legion on Saturday gone, taking them seven points clear of second-placed Langlee Amateurs in pole position, but that title race is also set to go to the wire due to the Galashiels side’s three games in hand.

They’re on 54 points from 21 fixtures, with second-placed Langlee on 47 from 18.

Both title rivals are in league action on the road this coming Saturday, Langlee at Tweedmouth Amateurs and Duns at Biggar, both 2pm kick-offs.

That trip to South Lanarkshire is the Dingers’ last game of the season but Langlee have three more after this weekend’s outing to Northumberland – at home to Newtown next Tuesday, hosting Langholm on Saturday, May 25, and away to Newtown on Tuesday, May 28.

The title challengers’ away-days are among three games lined up for Saturday, the other being this year’s Beveridge Cup final between Leithen Rovers and Highfields in Hawick, with kick-off at 2pm too.

Langlee’s visit from Newtown makes up half of next Tuesday’s fixture card, the other half being a trip to Leithen Rovers for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs in the B division.

