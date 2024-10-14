​Holders Langlee Amateurs among seven Border Amateur Football Association teams to make last eight of this season’s Colin Campbell Cup

​Langlee made it to the last eight by edging out Tweeddale Rovers 3-2 away at Kerfield Park in Peebles on Saturday, and they’ll be joined by A division title rivals Duns Amateurs, Stow, Chirnside United, Earlston Rhymers, Hawick Legion and Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Duns were one of two teams to notch up 7-1 wins in the cup’s second-round at the weekend, their knockout of Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs on the road being matched by Hawick Legion’s scoreline at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs at Brunton Park.

Those eight-goal scorelines weren’t the biggest of the day, however, that being Stow's 15-0 demolition of Berwick Town at home, followed by Rhymers’ 6-3 victory hosting Kelso Thistle at Runciman Park.

Saturday’s other second-round results were a 4-1 defeat for Leithen Rovers away to Chirnside and a 3-2 win for Tweedmouth hosting Langholm Legion.

One quarter-final place, at home to Duns, is still up for grabs and that will be decided by a trip to Hawick United for Berwick’s Highfields United on Saturday, October 26.

This season’s other last-eight ties, to be played on a date yet to be fixed, will see Langlee hosting Stow, Hawick Legion at home to Tweedmouth and Earlston away to Chirnside.

Langlee’s scorers at the weekend were Des Sutherland at the double and Duncan Kemp, with Connor Thorburn and Mikey Smith on target for their hosts.

Jonny Simpson at the double, Gregor Watson, Sean Phillips, Josh Hebdon and Sean Robertson scored the Dingers’ goals in Galashiels, with an own goal going their way too and Jared Curran getting one back for their hosts.

Hawick Legion’s scorers were Jayden Romeo and Kyle Wright with two apiece, Euan Gray, Blair Turner and Aidan Reilly, with debutant AJ Cook registering a consolation effort for the Fishermen.

Kieran Crawford scored two hat-tricks for Stow, with his brother Andrew adding four goals and Macauley Steele two and Jordan Steele, Shayne Bell and Matty Dalgliesh also on the scoresheet.

Scott Rice, Calum McGowan and Jack Bell scored two goals each for Rhymers, with Chad Patterson twice and Liam Hill replying.

Chirnside’s scorers at home at Comrades’ Park, both at the double, were Daniel Pattenden and Connor Lough, with Greg Zokas netting for their Innerleithen opposition.

Euan Cromarty scored twice for Tweedmouth at Five Arches Park, with Luke Leah also on target.

One league match was played alongside Saturday’s seven second-round Colin Campbell cup ties and it saw Ancrum get the better of Biggar United at home at Bridgend Park by 3-1 in the association’s B division.

Sean Clarke, Cammy Page and Lewis Smith scored Ancrum’s goals against their visitors from South Lanarkshire.

A scheduled B division fixture for Jed Legion at home to Gala Hotspur was called off due to wet weather having left their Elliot Park pitch unplayable.

Ancrum’s win has lifted them up one place to eighth in their table, on 14 points from nine fixtures, with visitors Langholm, now on 12 from 11, moving one spot in the other direction to replace them.

Fairydean’s ammies are top, on 27 points from ten matches, with Tweeddale second, on 21 from eight, and Stow third, on 19 from ten.

