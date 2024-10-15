Almost two-dozen Border Amateur Football Association sides in South of Scotland Amateur Cup action this weekend

Earlston Rhymers beating Kelso Thistle 6-3 at home at Runciman Park on Saturday in round two of the Colin Campbell Cup (Photo: Steve Cox)

​Just short of two-dozen Border Amateur Football Association sides are contesting the first round of this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup this coming Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Nine of the 14 ties involving Borders teams will see them taking on fellow association outfits and the other handful will pit representatives of the region against opposition from further afield.

The former include two all-A division ties, Earlston Rhymers hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs and Hawick Waverley away to Berwick’s Highfields United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two all-B division fixtures are also lined up, Gala Hotspur at home to Ancrum and Hawick Legion to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

The other five all-Borders association match-ups pit top-flight teams against second-tier opposition – Greenlaw at home to Coldstream Amateurs, Kelso Thistle to Hawick United, Langholm Legion to Selkirk Victoria, Stow to Eyemouth United Amateurs and Tweeddale Rovers to Chirnside United.

A division table-toppers Langlee Amateurs are among the five lots of Borderers facing opponents from elsewhere, Carluke Thistle at home in their case.

St Boswells will go up against South Lanarkshire opposition too, Lanark’s Kirkfield United away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round one of the regional cup also sees Duns Amateurs hosting West Lothian’s Lothian Athletic and Leithen Rovers and Biggar United away to East Lothian opponents, West Barns Star and Pencaitland respectively.

One B division fixture is lined up for Saturday as well, Jed Legion away to Berwick Town.

As things stand, all those games are scheduled to kick off at 2pm.

Check https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/ for updates.

See also …