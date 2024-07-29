Hearts’ colts next up for Gala Fairydean Rovers after 6-0 defeat on road at Caledonian Braves
Manager Martin Scott’s Borderers got their latest Scottish Lowland Football League campaign under way with a 6-0 thumping on the road in South Lanarkshire versus Caledonian Braves on Saturday gone.
That’s Rovers’ heaviest defeat since they were given a 7-0 hiding away to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers last season at the start of January, though they’ve lost two games by five-goal margins since, by 5-0 away to East Kilbride and 7-2 hosting Broomhill, both in March.
The Motherwell side’s scorers at their Alliance Park home ground at the weekend were Ross McNeil on 32 minutes and 68, Lennon Walker on 39 and 53, Cameron Breadner on 49 and Regan McLaren on 78.
Rovers’ last meeting with Hearts’ colts was a 3-1 defeat last December at Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park and they’ve yet to get the better of them following their arrival in the fifth-tier league in 2022, having drawn 1-1 with them at home last July, lost 3-0 to them away in April 2023 and tied 3-3 with them in Galashiels in October 2022.
The Scottish Premiership under-21s head for the Borders this Saturday on the back of a 4-1 win at home to East Stirlingshire to kick off their season at the weekend.
Next up for Gala after that is another game against top-flight c0olts, away to Celtic B at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Kick-off at Netherdale Stadium this Saturday is at 3pm.