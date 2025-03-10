Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur drawn against top-flight opposition in round two of this season’s East of Scotland Football League Cup
The two EoSFL third division teams are the only Borderers left in the competition, division two’s Vale of Leithen, Peebles Rovers and Coldstream all having made first-round exits at the start of the month, respectively losing 2-0 at home to the first division’s Thornton Hibs, 3-1 hosting the premier division’s Dunbar United and 2-1 away to top-flight St Andrews United.
Manager Kenny Aitchison’s Albert and joint opposite numbers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur both beat premier division opposition that weekend to make it into the draw for the second-round, the former edging out Tynecastle by 2-1 away and the latter getting the better of Edinburgh University by 3-1 at home.
Harry Fowler scored for the Royalists at Edinburgh’s Meggetland Stadium on 70 minutes and Ben Tracey added another on 80.
Hotspur’s goals at their New Moor Road home ground in West Linton were scored by Liam McIntosh at the double, on 37 minutes and 45, and Sam Meaney on 76.
Albert are away to Sauchie Juniors and Hotspur at home to Dunipace in round two, with dates yet to be fixed.
Dunipace are currently fourth in the premier division, on 35 points from 23 fixtures, and Sauchie 11th, on 24 from 23.
If they are able to outdo opponents three divisions higher than them two rounds running, Albert will be away to Haddington Athletic, Bathgate Thistle or Leith Athletic and Hotspur to Newburgh Juniors, Hill of Beath Hawthorn or Lochgelly Albert in round three.
