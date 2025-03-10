Coldstream and Peebles Rovers stay put in East of Scotland Football League’s second division but Vale of Leithen on up

​That 1-0 victory at Whitestone Park, making amends for a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture last August, was secured by a 36th-minute Thomas Grey goal.

That’s the second derby victory of this campaign for manager David Brown’s Streamers, following a 2-0 win away to Vale of Leithen last September, accompanied by two losses, the other being by 3-2 hosting Vale in February.

Vale were also in action at the weekend, drawing 3-3 away to Tweedmouth Rangers at Shielfield Park on Sunday.

On target for manager Ian Flynn’s Innerleithen outfit on the other side of the border as they fought back from falling 3-0 behind by half-time were a trialist on 51 minutes, Kyle Mitchell from the penalty spot on 53 and Russell Bowers on 77.

Their Northumbrian hosts’ scorers past visiting goalkeeper Thomas McLean were Craig Bell at the double, on 17 minutes and two minutes into first-half stoppage time, the first of them a penalty, and Sam Straughan four minutes in.

Those results leave Coldstream and manager Anthony Ashworth’s Rovers as they were, the former now on 29 points from 22 fixtures and the latter 11th, on 21 from 20. Vale move up one place to 12th, on 19 from 20, three points clear of the two-deep relegation zone.

Tweedmouth stay second from bottom, on 16 from 21, with West Lothian’s Harthill Royal in the basement spot, on 14 from 22.

Vale have got this coming Saturday off but Coldstream and Peebles are both in action and hitting the road north to take on opposition from the top half of the table, the former to West Lothian’s Armadale Thistle and the latter to Fife’s Oakley United, both 2.30pm kick-offs.

Thistle are currently in pole position, on 49 points from 19 fixtures, and Oakley are sixth, on 32 from 18.

Their reverse fixtures in the Borders yielded a 5-1 win for Armadale in August and a 2-2 draw for the Fifers in October.

Linton Hotspur and Hawick Royal Albert remain on course to secure promotion to the EoSFL’s second division, occupying second and third places in the table below at present.

Co-managers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur, 1-0 winners away to West Lothian’s Stoneyburn on Saturday, thanks to a 28th-minute Josh Davidson goal, are now on 38 points from 19 fixtures, and opposite number Kenny Aitchison’s Albert, out of action at the weekend, are on 36 from 23.

This weekend sees the Royalists away to Fife’s Newburgh Juniors on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, and Hotspur hosting West Lothian’s Livingston United a day later in West Linton, that match being a 12.30pm kick-off.

Albert will be looking to add to the four points they’ve taken from ninth-placed Newburgh so far this season, courtesy of a 1-1 draw away in November and a 5-2 win at home in January, and Hotspur will be out to win a decider against Livingston, having beaten them 1-0 at home in August but lost 3-1 away to them in December.

