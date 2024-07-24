​Gala Fairydean Rovers wrap up pre-season with 2-1 home win v Newtongrange Star

​New signing Kieran Dolan scored both of the Borderers’ goals at their Netherdale Stadium home ground in Galashiels, with Cammy Mason on target for their visitors from Midlothian.

That was East of Scotland Football League first division outfit Star’s second match against Borders opposition in the space of three days after hosting EoSFL second division side Peebles Rovers at New Victoria Park last Thursday, winning 3-1.

Kyle Kivlichan scored Rovers’ goal, with Fraser Neave, Richie Hutton and Liam Reid netting for their hosts.

Saturday’s win was Fairydean’s second in a seven-match warm-up itinerary, their other being a 5-0 away derby defeat of EoSFL second division side Vale of Leithen on Tuesday, July 9.

That accompanied losses by 4-1 hosting EoSFL premier division side Musselburgh Athletic and away by 2-0 at Scottish Championship newcomers Hamilton Academical and 3-1 to Glasgow’s Scoutable United and the EoSFL premier division’s Hill of Beath Hawthorn, plus a 3-3 draw at League Two’s Edinburgh City.

Manager Martin Scott’s men return to competitive action away to Caledonian Braves in Motherwell this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

They’ll be hoping that trip to North Lanarkshire turns out differently to their last one, in October, as they lost 2-1 that time round, that being half of a winning double for their hosts concluded by a 3-0 victory in Galashiels in April.

See also …

1 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v Newtongrange Star Joe Wylie on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers as they beat Newtongrange Star 2-1 at home in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v Newtongrange Star Kieran Dolan on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers as they beat Newtongrange Star 2-1 at home in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v Newtongrange Star Gala Fairydean Rovers, with Kieran Dolan in action, beating Newtongrange Star 2-1 at home in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales