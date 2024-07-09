Trip to Caledonian Braves first up for Gala Fairydean Rovers next football season
The Borderers will be hoping that away-day in North Lanarkshire on Saturday, July 27, doesn’t go the same way as their last one, in October, as they ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline, that being the first half of a winning double for their hosts concluded by a 3-0 victory in Galashiels in April, their second last game of last season.
Allan Smith put Rovers ahead not long after half-time last time round at Alliance Park but they were pegged back by Ross McNeil just ahead of the 70-minute mark and beaten by a Cameron Breadner goal ten minutes after that.
Their first home game follows the Saturday after, August 3, also at 3pm, and their visitors will be Heart of Midlothian B, runners-up to champions East Kilbride last time round.
Last season’s equivalent fixture against the Scottish Premiership colts was a 1-1 draw just short of a year ago, an 82nd-minute Danny Galbraith penalty salvaging a point for the hosts after a Ciaran Greene own goal on 54 minutes had given their visitors the advantage.
That was followed by a 3-1 win for the Edinburgh outfit in the reverse fixture at Ainslie Park in December.
The league’s only other colts following Rangers’ withdrawal last summer, Celtic’s, come calling at Netherdale Stadium three days later for Gala’s first midweek fixture of next term, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
The corresponding match last season – following on from a 5-0 thumping in August at Airdrieonians’ Excelsior Stadium – saw Gala edged out by 4-3 in February, with Che Reilly, Galbraith and Logan Boyle on target for the hosts and Lewis Dobie scoring a hat-trick for the Glaswegians ahead of Daniel Cummings’ 67th-minute match-winner.
A trip up to Fife to play Cowdenbeath is next up on Saturday, August 10, at 3pm, and that’s followed by a visit to the only new faces in the league, West Lothian’s Broxburn Athletic, this year’s East of Scotland Football League premier division champions, on Tuesday, August 20, at 7.45pm.
As things stand and postponements permitting, manager Martin Scott’s Rovers are due to wrap up their league campaign away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday, April 19, at 3pm.
