Kieran Dolan on the ball for Camelon Juniors last August (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have made their second signing of the summer, recruiting Camelon Juniors centre-forward Kieran Dolan.

The 22-year-old, also able to play on the left wing, had been at Camelon since July last year, helping them to a fourth-placed finish in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division.

He joined Camelon after three years as a senior at Coatbridge’s Albion Rovers, now a Scottish Lowland Football League rival of Fairydean’s following their relegation from Scottish League 2 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dolan is manager Martin Scott’s second pre-contract signing of the close season, following Arbroath midfielder Keaghan Jacobs agreeing a deal at the start of the month.

“We would like to thank Kieran for all his hard work and effort, and we wish him all the best for next season and the future,” said a spokesperson for the Mariners.

Dolan has been given squad number 23 at Netherdale and Jacobs will wear the No 7 shirt as Rovers look to improve on their third-from-bottom finish in the fifth tier last campaign.