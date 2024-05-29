Gala Fairydean Rovers sign Camelon Juniors striker Kieran Dolan
The 22-year-old, also able to play on the left wing, had been at Camelon since July last year, helping them to a fourth-placed finish in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division.
He joined Camelon after three years as a senior at Coatbridge’s Albion Rovers, now a Scottish Lowland Football League rival of Fairydean’s following their relegation from Scottish League 2 in 2023.
Dolan is manager Martin Scott’s second pre-contract signing of the close season, following Arbroath midfielder Keaghan Jacobs agreeing a deal at the start of the month.
“We would like to thank Kieran for all his hard work and effort, and we wish him all the best for next season and the future,” said a spokesperson for the Mariners.
Dolan has been given squad number 23 at Netherdale and Jacobs will wear the No 7 shirt as Rovers look to improve on their third-from-bottom finish in the fifth tier last campaign.
