Former Livingston and Arbroath midfielder Keaghan Jacobs signs for Gala Fairydean Rovers
The Johannesburg-born 34-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Galashiels club ahead of his departure from current Scottish Championship side Arbroath at the end of June.
Jacobs’ exit after two seasons with the Angus outfit coincides with their relegation to Scottish League 2 after ending up bottom of the championship this season, with 23 points from 36 fixtures.
He’ll join up with manager Martin Scott’s Fairydean’s squad for pre-season training in July.
Scott, 38, said: “We are all delighted to bring a player of Keaghan’s calibre to Gala Fairydean Rovers.
“It is refreshing to see that Keaghan has bought into the project here at Gala.
“His qualities will compliment the current philosophy on and off the park.”
Jacobs added: “I’m delighted to get this sorted. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and this new challenge.”
Bidding farewell to Gayfield Park, he further tweeted: “Thank you, Arbroath, for the last two years.
“There are so many good people at the club.
“It’s been a tough season and it’s not how I would’ve wanted my season to have gone personally either.
“I’ve loved playing for the club and hopefully they can bounce back next season.”
Jacobs is a product of Scottish Premiership side Livingston’s youth system and went on to play for their seniors almost 190 times between 2007 and 2015, then a further 79 times from 2017 to 2022 after a year at Johannesburg’s Bidvest Wits.
He’s also spent half a season on loan at championship-bound Falkirk, from January 2022.
Jacobs’ time at Livingston, formerly home to Scott and Fairydean assistant manager Stevie Craig too, included their demotion to the old Scottish Third Division in 2009 and subsequent back-to-back promotions to the former first division and he was also part of the side that got them promoted to the premiership in 2018, scoring twice over two legs in that year’s play-off final against Partick Thistle.
Later that year, he scored against Motherwell, becoming the first player to score in all four divisions of Scottish football for the West Lothian club.
