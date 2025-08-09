Gala Fairydean Rovers, Linton Hotspur and Coldstream still up for qualifying cup
Fairydean made amends for a 3-2 knockout at home to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in round five of the same competition in February 2024 by handing out a 7-1 hiding to the East of Scotland Football League division two team on Wednesday, also at Netherdale.
Lennon Connolly notched up a hat-trick for manager Martin Scott’s Scottish Lowland Football League hosts on one minute, 13 and 33 and Jamie Semple and new Hibernian loan signing Jamie McMurdo both added doubles, on five and 42 and 61 and 75 respectively, with Dylan Vannett getting one back for their lower-league visitors on 85.
That followed three round-two qualifying cup ties contested by EoSFL division three’s Albert and Vale at Tranent and Penicuik Athletic respectively and EoSFL division two’s Hotspur at home to Newtongrange Star on Tuesday.
Co-managers Ruaraidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur were the evening’s only winners, edging out their EoSFL premier division visitors 4-3 in a penalty shootout after ending open play tied at 3-3.
Stephen Manson, Currie and Andy Watson scored for Hotspur in front of a crowd of 122 in West Linton on four minutes, 55 and 85 respectively, with Chris Robertson, Frazer Sutherland and Scott Brogan netting in the other direction.
Gaffer Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists lost 4-0 to the Lowland League’s Tranent in East Lothian and opposite number Ian Flynn’s Vale went down 3-2 away to EoSFL division one’s Penicuik in Midlothian.
Cammy McKinley got a hat-trick against Hawick, with Danny Handling also on target.
Vale’s goals were scored by Kyle Mitchell and Kyle Brockie on 53 minutes and 74, with Niall Kemp at the double and Aidan Ferguson on target for their Montgomery Park hosts.
Coldstream are also still up for the qualifying cup but manager David Brown’s side are still waiting for a date for their second-round tie away to EoSFL division two rivals Edinburgh College or EoSFL division three’s Newburgh Juniors.
The capital students and the Fifers play their first-round tie – one of three, followed by 32 in round two, 11 of them yet to be played – next Saturday, August 16, with kick-off at 2.30pm at the latter’s East Shore Park home ground.
Vale were the region’s longest-lasting cup contestants last time round, making it as far as round four.
The Innerleithen side knocked out third division Livingston United by 2-1 at home in round two last August and got the better of first division Kirkcaldy away by 6-3 in round three last November, going out 2-1 away to premier division Dunbar United in December.
Peebles Rovers and Hotspur both went out at the first time of asking away to West Lothian opposition, losing 4-2 at Armadale Thistle last August and 9-0 at Whitburn the month before respectively, as did Albert, beaten 3-2 away to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers that August.
Coldstream’s cup run ended in round three with a 2-0 loss at home to Fife’s Thornton Hibs last September after beating Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Rangers by the same scoreline away the month previous.
Fairydean – ten-time winners of the cup, most recently in 1995 – went out at the same stage, losing 4-2 on penalties away to eventual winners Linlithgow Rose last November after finishing open play tied at 2-2. That knockout followed a 3-1 round-two victory away to Edinburgh United three months prior.
