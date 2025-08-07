Gala Fairydean Rovers agree co-operation deal with Hibernian and sign two youngsters on season-long loans

On-loan Hibernian youngster Jamie McMurdo scored twice during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 7-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup round-two knockout of Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts at home at Netherdale on Wednesday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have agreed a co-operation deal with William Hill Premiership side Hibernian, a move bolstering the fifth-tier club’s playing squad with up-and-coming top-flight talent.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That agreement sees Hibs youngsters Owen Calder and Jamie McMurdo joining Rovers on loans for the rest of the 2025/26 Scottish Lowland Football League season.

The Borderers are the second club to sign up to a co-operation agreement with the Edinburgh outfit, William Hill League Two’s East Kilbride having added goalkeeper Freddie Owens and forward Dean Cleland to their squad last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger McMurdo, 18, is new to the Lowland League but full-back Calder, also 18, has prior experience of it, having spent spent two months on loan at Berwick Rangers last season, making ten league appearances and 13 all together.

On-loan Hibernian youngster Jamie McMurdo scored twice during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 7-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup round-two knockout of Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts at home at Netherdale on Wednesday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Both players helped their Easter Road parent club’s age-grade side secure the Club Academy Scotland Elite Under-18 League title last term with Darren McGregor as head coach.

Co-operation system rules make Calder and McMurdo available for selection for Hibs’ seniors for KDM Evolution Trophy ties and their juniors for UEFA Youth League fixtures alongside playing for manager Martin Scott’s Galashiels side.

It’s a move that’s already paying off for Fairydean as McMurdo scored twice during their 7-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second-round knockout of Fife’s Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts, on 61 minutes and 75, at home at Netherdale Stadium yesterday, August 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder joined Hibs in November 2016 from Penicuik Athletic’s youths, signing his first professional contract in September 2023.

On-loan Hibernian youngster Jamie McMurdo scored twice during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 7-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup round-two knockout of Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts at home at Netherdale on Wednesday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

McMurdo signed up with the capital city side in 2018 from Tranent’s youth team and was given his first pro deal in July last year at the same time as former Fairydean academy defender Lewis Gillie.

Rovers chairman Ryan Cass is glad to have Calder and McMurdo on board, saying: “We are delighted to have a co-operation agreement with Hibernian.

“The opportunity to help young players develop by coming to us to play competitive matches is something that we are excited about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also gives us a great opportunity to add ambitious youngsters who will make our squad stronger and more competitive.

On-loan Hibernian youngster Jamie McMurdo scored twice during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 7-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup round-two knockout of Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts at home at Netherdale on Wednesday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

“We think the co-operation system is a great initiative and I am really looking forward to see how it develops moving forward.”

Hibs academy chief Gareth Evans added: “Jamie and Owen are both exciting players who were a large part of our under-18s title success last season.

“This is a great opportunity for them both to test themselves in the Lowland League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new co-operation agreements Fairydean are now benefiting from are a Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League initiative intended to advance younger players’ development nationwide by securing them more first-team game-time, also strengthening links between top-flight clubs and those in lower leagues.

Owen Calder playing for Berwick Rangers against Albion Rovers last November (Photo: Ian Runciman)

Up to three Scottish-qualified players under the age of 21 can be loaned out to any given club at a time and they’re allowed to switch from one club to the other outwith the two transfer windows a year.

Clubs agreeing such deals are allowed to reject any suggested players they feel wouldn’t fit in with their squads or would be surplus to requirements and they’re not under any obligations to give youngsters guaranteed amounts of game-time.

Hibs were the first club to enter into a co-operation agreement following the system’s launch in June but they’ve since been joined by six other premiership teams – Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian, Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairydean are one of four Lowland League clubs taking part in the scheme thus far, along with Albion Rovers, Clydebank and East Stirlingshire, their fifth-tier rivals having agreed link-ups with Killie, Saints and the William Hill Chanpionship’s Ayr United respectively.