Gala Fairydean Rovers line up five pre-season friendlies including two Borders derbies

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott and assistant Stevie Craig at their first pre-season training session of this summer at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have lined up a handful of pre-season friendlies ahead of their next Scottish Lowland Football League campaign after resuming training on Saturday.

Their first opponents are Scottish Professional Football League league two side Edinburgh City and they’ll be visiting Galashiels on Saturday, June 21, with kick-off at Netherdale at 3pm. That’s followed by two matches against East of Scotland Football League premier division opposition – at home to Haddington Athletic on Saturday, July 5, at 2pm and away to Musselburgh Athletic, last season’s EoSFL top-flight table-toppers in East Lothian seven days later, with kick-off 2.30pm.

Rovers round off their run-outs with two Borders derbies at home to further EoSFL opposition.

First to come calling are division three’s Vale of Leithen on Tuesday, July 15, at 7.45pm, followed by the second division’s Linton Hotspur on Saturday, July 19, at 2pm.

Gala Fairydean Rovers players Keaghan Jacobs, left, and Danny Galbraith at their first pre-season training session of this summer at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

Fairydean have also got their 2025 annual general meeting coming up and that will take place in their clubrooms on Thursday, July 17, at 6.30pm, with all premier club members welcome to attend.

Former Falkirk and Motherwell striker Stevie Craig returns as assistant to manager Martin Scott for the coming campaign, due to start on Saturday, July 26, after handing his notice in at Edinburgh’s Hutchison Vale last month, having overseen a 12th-placed finish in the EoSFL’s premier division while gaffer there last season.

For further details of Rovers’ upcming friendlies, keep an eye on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/galafairydeanrovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers midfielder Keaghan Jacobs at their first pre-season training session of this summer at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

