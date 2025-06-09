Gala Fairydean Rovers line up five pre-season friendlies including two Borders derbies
Their first opponents are Scottish Professional Football League league two side Edinburgh City and they’ll be visiting Galashiels on Saturday, June 21, with kick-off at Netherdale at 3pm. That’s followed by two matches against East of Scotland Football League premier division opposition – at home to Haddington Athletic on Saturday, July 5, at 2pm and away to Musselburgh Athletic, last season’s EoSFL top-flight table-toppers in East Lothian seven days later, with kick-off 2.30pm.
Rovers round off their run-outs with two Borders derbies at home to further EoSFL opposition.
First to come calling are division three’s Vale of Leithen on Tuesday, July 15, at 7.45pm, followed by the second division’s Linton Hotspur on Saturday, July 19, at 2pm.
Fairydean have also got their 2025 annual general meeting coming up and that will take place in their clubrooms on Thursday, July 17, at 6.30pm, with all premier club members welcome to attend.
Former Falkirk and Motherwell striker Stevie Craig returns as assistant to manager Martin Scott for the coming campaign, due to start on Saturday, July 26, after handing his notice in at Edinburgh’s Hutchison Vale last month, having overseen a 12th-placed finish in the EoSFL’s premier division while gaffer there last season.
For further details of Rovers’ upcming friendlies, keep an eye on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/galafairydeanrovers
