Planned Scottish Lowland Football League rejig now set to go ahead in 2026

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 5-2 away to Musselburgh Athletic in the South Region Challenge Cup in October 2022 (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers only avoided relegation from the Scottish Lowland Football League last season by single figures’ worth of goal difference but that’s a threat they won’t have to worry about next time round due to reorganisation plans originally mooted for this summer now looking set to go ahead next year.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club representatives voted in favour of expanding the fifth-tier league from 18 teams to 32 or 34 and splitting it into two tables of 16, one for the east of the country and the other for the west, at their annual general meeting last week, with that change due to come into effect ahead of the 2025/26 season, rather than next term as first planned.

Fairydean and 13 of the 15 other clubs eligible to vote backed that reorganisation proposal 14-1 at their AGM at Glasgow’s Celtic Park, with Falkirk’s East Stirlingshire abstaining and only Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves voting against, so it will now go to the Scottish Football Association for rubber-stamping by their board later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That turns the coming season into a transition period without fear of relegation to the East of Scotland Football League or West of Scotland Football League’s premier divisions, as faced by Fairydean and Broomhill right up until the end of last term, with the latter, since disbanded, eventually going down by virtue of a goal difference eight worse after ending up tied on 31 points from 34 fixtures.

Gala Fairydean Rovers in possession during their 4-1 pre-season friendly loss at home to Musselburgh Athletic last July (Photo: Thomas Brown)

The top end of the table will remain competitive, however, with the Lowland League’s champions, or highest-placed non-Scottish Premiership colts in the event of Celtic B or Heart of Midlothian B ending up on top, still going on to face their Scottish Highland Football League opposite numbers in a play-off in a bid to follow East Kilbride up to the Scottish Professional Football League’s league two.

The season after is set to see the Lowland League split into two parts each made up of 16 full member clubs, plus Celtic B in the west and Hearts B in the east if they decide to continue as guest participants.

Assuming that they miss out on promotion, Fairydean would be joined in the new east league by fellow current Lowland League clubs Bonnyrigg Rose, Bo’ness United, East Stirlingshire, Linlithgow Rose, Broxburn Athletic, Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath, Tranent and Stirling University, plus Hearts B, and five or six teams from the EoSFL premier division and Scottish Junior Football Association East Region Premiership, depending on whether Brechin City are able to make it back up to league two from the Scottish Highland Football League next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That rejig gives last season’s EoSFL premier division champions, Musselburgh Athletic, another chance of going up after losing out to Clydebank, their WoSFL opposite numbers, in this year’s sixth-tier promotion play-off.

Other clubs likely to be in the mix include Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Jeanfield Swifts, Dunipace and Haddington Athletic.

Elevation to one of the two new Lowland Leagues would be dependent on possession of an SFA entry licence and compliance with financial fair play rules.

Fairydean’s most recent competitive meeting with one of their possible new rivals was a 5-2 second-round South Region Challenge Cup knockout at Musselburgh in October 2022, with Lewis Grant and Marc Berry netting for Rovers and Jackson Barker at the double, Matty Knox and Aaron Murrell, assisted by an own goal, scoring for their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve played the East Lothian outfit again since, losing a pre-season friendly at home to them at Netherdale Stadium last July by 4-1, with Jordan Smith, a trialist, Barker and ex-Rovers striker Nicky Reid scoring for the visitors and Kieran Dolan on target for Rovers.

See also …

and …