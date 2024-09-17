​Gala Fairydean Rovers back on league duty at weekend and hoping to end three-game losing streak against Bo’ness United

Liam Watt on the ball during February 2023’s 3-2 defeat for Gala Fairydean Rovers at home to Bo’ness United at Netherdale (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers resume their 12th Scottish Lowland Football League campaign this coming Saturday after taking time out at the weekend to book a place in round three of this season’s South Region Challenge Cup in October.

​Manager Martin Scott’s Borderers are at home to Bo’ness United at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels, with kick-off at 3pm.

They go into that game looking for back-to-back wins after a home cup-tie knockout of Camelon Juniors on Saturday gone, but to pull that off, they’ll need to halt a three-game losing streak against Bo’ness.

Bo’ness got the better of them home and away last season, by 5-1 in March and 4-0 in July 2023 respectively, following on from a 3-2 win in the Borders in February of last year.

Rovers’ last win against Bo’ness was back in October 2022, by 2-1 away, and they’ve yet to pick up a point from them at home since their arrival in the Lowland League in 2020.

They return to league duty sitting third from bottom of the 18-team fifth-tier table, on four points from nine fixtures, eight places and ten points worse off than their visitors, having played one match more.

Rovers are still waiting for their first league win since mid-March having drawn four fixtures so far this term and lost the other five.

Next up after manager Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness side come calling this weekend is a Scottish Cup first-round tie at home to Scottish Highland Football League side Banks o’ Dee on Saturday, September 28.

Kick-off against the Aberdeen outfit is also at 3pm.

