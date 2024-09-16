Blair Sneddon on the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 4-2 South Region Challenge Cup round-two knockout of Camelon Juniors at home at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers and Linton Hotspur through to third round of South Region Challenge Cup

​Two Borders teams at opposite ends of the Scottish football pyramid’s lower reaches are through to round three of this season's South Region Challenge Cup, with four others going out on Saturday.