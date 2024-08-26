Gala ​Fairydean Rovers and Vale of Leithen both given away ties in East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s next round

Gala Fairydean Rovers drawing 4-4 at home to East Kilbride on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers and former Scottish Lowland Football League rivals Vale of Leithen are on the road in round three of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

​Fairydean are away to Linlithgow Rose, one of their rivals in the fifth-tier league these days, and Vale, now in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division, are on the road to take on first division Fifers Kirkcaldy and Dysart.

Second division basement side Coldstream are the only one of the Borders’ three teams left in the competition to be handed a home tie and that’s against another first division Fife outfit, Thornton Hibs.

Those ties are expected to be played at the end of September.

If Fairydean get through, they’ll be up against another Lowland League team, Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers, or the EoSFL second division's Harthill Royal at home.

Progress for Vale would land them a trip to either Dunbar United or Stirling University.

Sauchie, Glenrothes or Hutchison Vale at home would await Coldstream in round four if they can book their place there.

Fairydean made it to round three by seeing off opposition four divisions below them in the form of Edinburgh United by 3-1 on the road earlier this month.

Vale also secured a place in round three by knocking out third-division opposition, edging out Livingston United by 2-1 at home at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park.

Coldstream got through by notching up a 2-0 win away to fellow EoSFL second division side Tweedmouth Rangers at Berwick’s Shielfield Park.

