Peebles ​Rovers move up table after derby win away to Coldstream

​The region’s other representatives in the division, Vale of Leithen, were edged out 4-3 at home to Tweedmouth Rangers.

Those results – ahead of a trip to Tweedmouth for Peebles this Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30pm – see the Whitestone Park side move up to 11th in the table, on four points from as many fixtures, with Vale 12th, on three from four, and the Streamers still bottom, on one from five.

Rovers’ scorers at Home Park were Ben Brown on 82 minutes and Harry McGill three minutes later.

Kyle Mitchell got a hat-trick for Vale at their Victoria Park home ground in Innerleithen, netting on 52 minutes, 84 and four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game, with Craig Bell scoring three for their Northumbrian visitors and Cammy Howden also on target.

Hawick Royal Albert hit Ormiston Primrose for six at home at Albert Park on Saturday in the EoSFL’s third division, running out 6-1 winners.

Ben Uwandu scored four of their goals – on 20 minutes, 31, 68, from the penalty spot, and 84 – with Harry Fowler putting away the other two, on 27, from the spot, and 58, after Daryl Johnson had put their visitors from East Lothian ahead, from the spot too, on 14.

The third division’s other Borderers, Linton Hotspur, weren’t playing at the weekend and also had a scheduled game away to Fauldhouse United last Wednesday postponed.

Saturday’s win lifts Albert up to second in the table, on 11 points from six fixtures, with Hotspur third, on ten from four.

Albert, Vale and Coldstream play in the Scottish Cup’s second preliminary round this coming Saturday, away to Dundee’s Lochee United and Glasgow’s Benburb and at home to the EoSFL first division’s Camelon respectively, all 3pm kick-offs.

Peebles and Hotspur are both in second-round Alex Jack Cup action on Saturday, on the road in Fife at the first division’s Lochore Welfare and hosting the second division’s Harthill Royal respectively, both those ties being 2.30pm kick-offs.

1 . Vale of Leithen v Tweedmouth Rangers Vale of Leithen losing 4-3 at home to Tweedmouth Rangers in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division on Saturday at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Vale of Leithen v Tweedmouth Rangers Kyle Mitchell on the ball for Vale of Leithen during their 4-3 loss at home to Tweedmouth Rangers in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division on Saturday at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Vale of Leithen v Tweedmouth Rangers Kyle Mitchell on the ball for Vale of Leithen during their 4-3 loss at home to Tweedmouth Rangers in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division on Saturday at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

4 . Vale of Leithen v Tweedmouth Rangers Vale of Leithen losing 4-3 at home to Tweedmouth Rangers in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division on Saturday at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales