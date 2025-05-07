Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs now just a point away from clinching Border Amateur Football Association B division title

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs celebrating scoring as they beat title-challengers Tweeddale Rovers 4-0 at home at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Fearne Miller)

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs are now just a point away from clinching this year’s Border Amateur Football Association B division title after drawing 2-2 away to St Boswells on Tuesday.

​​A win there would have seen them crowned as champions but their title bid will now go all the way to their last game of the season, away to Coldstream Amateurs this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Their scorers in midweek were Lee Macrae and Sam Ostle, with Gioacchino de Martino and Max Brydon on target for their hosts at Jenny Moore’s Road.

Third-placed Stow and title-challengers Tweeddale Rovers were also in B division action on Tuesday, the former handing out a 13-0 hammering to Coldstream away and the latter winning 5-0 at home to Selkirk Victoria.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs on the attack during their 4-0 win at home to Tweeddale Rovers at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Fearne Miller)

Stow’s scorers were Kieran Crawford with four, Macauley Steele with six, Jordan Steele, Matty Dalgleish and Ryan Mann.

Grant Wilson got a hat-trick for second-placed Tweeddale at their Kerfield Park home ground in Peebles and Rob McNaughton and Connor Thorburn found the back of the net as well.

Tuesday's three B division fixtures followed four on Saturday generating 26 goals between them.

The biggest scoreline was Leithen Rovers’ 5-3 win away to Hawick Legion, followed by two of seven goals, both of them also victories on the road – by 4-3 for Stow at Biggar United and 5-2 for Kelso Thistle at Selkirk.

Tweeddale Rovers on the ball during their 4-0 defeat away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Fearne Miller)

Saturday’s other B division fixture was a 4-0 home win for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale against Tweeddale taking them, at that point, to within a point or two, depending on goal difference, of securing the title.

On target for the aspiring champions that time round were Macrae, Ostle, Finlay McKechnie and Michael Jamieson.

Leithen Rovers’ goal-scorers at Hawick’s Brunton Park were Ben Philip, Will Cheskin, Bailey Simmons at the double and Jonathan Lea, with Finnen Gordon-Woolley netting twice for their hosts and Euan Gray getting another.

Kelso’s scorers at Yarrow Park were Callum Phillips, Ben Burton, Dom Kelly, Liam Hill and Ewan Hutchison, with Ross Purves and Connor Allan replying.

Tweeddale Rovers in possession during their 4-0 loss away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Fearne Miller)

On the scoresheet for Stow in South Lanarkshire were Crawford with a hat-trick and Dalgleish.

Fairydean, already confirmed for promotion, are currently nine points clear of Tweeddale, with 63 points from 25 fixtures.

Tweeddale are on 54 from 23, with nine left to play for, and Stow are on 50 from 25.

Four further B division fixtures are lined up for this Saturday, all 2pm kick-offs, besides the top-versus-bottom away-day taking Fairydean to Coldstream, with the former looking to add to the 25 goals they’ve already scored against the Berwickshire outfit so far this term, having handed them a 16-0 hiding at home in October’s reverse fixture and also beaten them 9-0 in the Waddell Cup’s second round in February, at home too.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs on defensive duty while beating Tweeddale Rovers 4-0 at home at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Fearne Miller)

The other four games on Saturday’s fixture card are trips to Berwick Town for Stow, to Biggar for Ancrum, to Kelso for Gala Hotspur and and to Selkirk for Leithen Rovers.

Two more B division matches follow next Tuesday, both 6.30pm kick-offs – Leithen Rovers hosting Kelso and Jed Legion at home to Hawick Legion.

