Duns Amateurs targeting fifth Border Cup win after 3-1 last-four knockout of Langholm Legion

Duns Amateurs celebrating after beating Lanark’s Kirkfield United 3-1 in Hawick in April to win football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup for the first time this century (Photo: Duns Amateurs)

​​Duns Amateurs are setting their sights on a fifth Border Cup win after making it to this year’s final with a 3-1 last-four knockout of Langholm Legion away on Saturday.

​​Stewart Liddell, Kieran Burns and Jonny Simpson scored for the Dingers in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend as they booked their third cup final place of this football season after Ryan Johnstone had put their hosts ahead.

They’ll meet either Greenlaw or Chirnside United in 2025’s final, to be played at Eyemouth’s Warner Park on Friday, May 23, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

Duns’ two prior finals so far this season were both wins in Hawick, by 4-0 against Chirnside in March for the Colin Campbell Cup and by 3-1 in April versus Lanark’s Kirkfield United for the South of Scotland Amateur Cup.

Greenlaw and Chirnside were due to play their semi-final last night after we went to press at the former’s WS Happer Memorial Park home ground.

The Dingers’ four past Border Cup wins were in 1989, 1993, 1999 and 2023.

That’s a trophy Greenlaw have won twice, in 1977 and 1978, and Chirnside have added to their trophy collection seven times, in 1973, 1994, 1995, 2001, 2007, 2009 and 2017.

Duns were also in last-four knockout action yesterday evening, hosting Earlston Rhymers in the Waddell Cup, with a final, also kicking off at 6.30pm, against either Langlee Amateurs or Tweeddale Rovers in Greenlaw on Friday, May 30, at stake, as they defend a trophy they won 4-3 against Langlee in last May’s final.

Langlee host Tweeddale for their semi-final this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Though a ninth Border Amateur Football Association A division title is now out of reach for Duns this time round, they’re still in with a chance of cutting the current 15-point gap between them and table-toppers and champions Langlee to single-figures.

​The second-placed New Hawthorn Park side are on 40 points from 16 fixtures at the moment, with a dozen points left to play for.

Langlee, confirmed as champions for the second year on the bounce and ever by their 7-2 win away to Berwick’s Highfields United a week ago on Saturday, are on 55 points from 19 fixtures, with one league game to go, away to Chirnside United on Saturday, May 17.

Duns’ run-in consists of a trip to fourth-placed Greenlaw this Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, followed by three home games – against third-from-bottom Langholm Legion on Friday, May 15, at 7pm, and versus seventh-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs and Chirnside on Tuesdays, May 20 and 27, both 6.30pm kick-offs.

The Dingers’ Berwickshire derby away-day, the only A division match on this Saturday’s fixture card, follows two played at the weekend – a 3-1 win for Earlston Rhymers hosting Chirnside and 1-1 draw for Hawick United at home to Highfields.

Scott Rice, Kyle Anderson and Phil Addison scored for Rhymers at their Runciman Park home ground, as did Jamie Graham for Hawick United at Wilton Lodge Park.

Those results leave Highfields third, on 32 points from 19 fixtures; Earlston fifth and Hawick United sixth, both on 26 from 19; and Chirnside eighth, on 24 from 18.