Fixture card offers chance for Langlee Amateurs to go five points clear at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Des Sutherland on the ball during Langlee Amateurs' 4-1 South of Scotland Amateur Cup semi-final win versus Greenlaw at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Langlee, two points clear in pole position at the moment, with 38 points from 14 fixtures, are away to second-from-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs, currently on 11 from 16.

That’s one of four A division games scheduled for this weekend. The others see fifth-placed Greenlaw hosting basement side Hawick Legion, sixth-placed Hawick Waverley away to seventh-placed Earlston Rhymers and eighth-placed Langholm Legion on the road to ninth-placed Biggar United.

Greenlaw go into that fixture card on 25 points from 18 games, with Waverley on 25 from 17, Rhymers on 23 from 14, Langholm on 21 from 17, Biggar on 18 from 16 and Hawick Legion on ten from 15.

Eyemouth United Amateurs beating Selkirk Victoria 5-0 at home on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Steve Cox)

One B division fixture is lined up too and it’s a trip to Coldstream Amateurs for Leithen Rovers. The sixth-placed Innerleithen outfit head east on 31 points from 16 matches, with their third-from-bottom hosts on ten from 17.

Saturday’s fixture list also includes three knockout ties.

One’s a South of Scotland Amateur Cup semi-final for Duns against Lanark’s Kirkfield United at Netherdale in Galashiels and the others are Beveridge Cup last-eight ties for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Eyemouth United Amateurs, with a last-four trip to Leithen Rovers at stake, and Ancrum at Jed Legion, with a home semi-final against Berwick’s Highfields United up for grabs.