4-1 win against Greenlaw takes ​Langlee into final of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup

​This year’s final is to be played at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday, April 20, and that’s where Langlee booked their second final spot on the bounce at the weekend by beating Greenlaw 4-1.

Netherdale will also play host to this coming Saturday’s semi-final between Duns, three-time winners of that cup, and their South Lanarkshire opponents, beaten 4-1 by Langlee in 2023’s last four as the Borderers headed for a 3-2 loss to Lesmahagow in last April’s final in Innerleithen. Kick-off this Saturday is at 2pm.

The Dingers saw another cup run ended on Saturday gone, losing 4-3 to Earlston Rhymers at Berwick Sport Centre in the Border Cup’s quarter-finals as they sought in vain to defend a trophy they won for the fourth time in October 2022 with a 7-5 victory at home to Langlee.

Earlston play Langlee in the Border Cup’s semis on a date to be fixed and Hawick Legion will be up against Biggar United.

Langlee’s scorers against Greenlaw at the weekend were Jack Hay at the double, Graeme Clark and Des Sutherland, three of their goals being registered in the last five minutes of the tie after an own goal gave their Berwickshire opponents a 1-0 half-time lead.

Phil Addison, David Brown, Alex Ainslie and Sirus Davidson scored for Rhymers, with Aaron Hope, Sean Phillips and George Windram on target for Duns.

Saturday’s fixture card saw three league games contested too, with another three being called off.

Two of the three games that went ahead were in the A division – an 8-1 victory for Chirnside United at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs and a 4-1 win for Hawick Legion hosting Biggar.

Chirnside are now up to fourth in the table, on 25 points from 19 fixtures, with Biggar ninth on 18 from 16, Tweedmouth second from bottom on 11 from 16 and Hawick Legion bottom on ten from 15.

Sean Lackenby got a hat-trick for Chirnside, with Robert Reid, Billy Short, Rory Williams, Michael Tweedie and Jamie Cowe also on the scoresheet and Charlie Warcup netting a consolation effort for the Northumbrians.

Hawick Legion’s scorers versus Biggar were Euan Gray, Kyle Wright, Joe Wylie and Callum Hope.

The only B division fixture to go ahead was a 5-0 win for Eyemouth United Amateurs at home to Selkirk Victoria.

That result takes Eyemouth, now on 49 points from 20 fixtures, to within two points of table-toppers Highfields United and with a game in hand on their Berwick title rivals.

Selkirk remain bottom of the table, with four points from 18 matches.

On the scoresheet for the Fishermen at the weekend, assisted by an own goal, were John Crawford at the double, James Paxton and Connor Lough.

The three B division fixtures postponed on Saturday were a trip to Kelso Thistle for Highfields, a visit from Gala Hotspur for Jed Legion and a home game for Leithen Rovers against Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Langlee Amateurs v Greenlaw Fraser Brown on the ball during Langlee Amateurs' 4-1 South of Scotland Amateur Cup semi-final win versus Greenlaw at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Hawick Legion v Biggar United Striker Keiran Hayes on the attack during Hawick Legion's 4-1 win hosting Biggar United at Brunton Park in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Chirnside United v Tweedmouth Amateurs Chirnside United beating Tweedmouth Amateurs 8-1 at home in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)