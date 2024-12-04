First all-league Border Amateur Football Association fixture card since September lined up for weekend

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs in possession during their 2-0 win at home at Netherdale to Hawick Legion on Saturday (Photo: Fearne Miller)

​This coming Saturday will see the Border Amateur Football Association’s first all-league fixture card since the end of September.

​Cup ties are being put on hold for the weekend as a full house of a dozen league fixtures is lined up for the first time since Saturday, September 21.

Ten of the A division’s 11 teams are due to be in action, along with all 14 of those in the division below.

Current A division league leaders Duns Amateurs are hitting the road east for a top-versus-bottom face-off away to basement side Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Second-placed Langlee Amateurs, level on 28 points with Duns but denied pole position due to a goal difference 19 inferior, are at home to fifth-placed Hawick United.

Saturday’s other three top-flight fixtures see second-from-bottom Hawick Waverley at home to third-bottom Langholm Legion, eighth-placed Earlston Rhymers hosting third-placed Greenlaw and sixth-placed Chirnside United away to seventh-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs.

A division down, runaway table-toppers Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs – currently on 39 points from 14 fixtures, having only dropped three points all season – are away to 11th-placed Jed Legion.

Second-placed Tweeddale Rovers, trailing Fairydean’s ammies by 13 points but with three games in hand on them, are at home to fifth-placed Kelso Thistle.

Saturday’s other B division fixtures see Ancrum hosting Selkirk Victoria, Berwick Town at home to Biggar United, Gala Hotspur away to Coldstream Amateurs, Hawick Legion at Leithen Rovers and Stow at St Boswells.

