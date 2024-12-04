Three more sets of Borderers go through to round two of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup

Greenlaw handed out a 5-1 hiding at home to Coldstream Amateurs and Eyemouth United Amateurs edged out Stow by 5-4 on the road in a penalty shootout after ending up tied 4-4 to secure progress in the cup.

The other Borderers to make it through are Selkirk Victoria after beating Langholm Legion 4-3 away and the others to go out were Leithen Rovers, beaten 4-2 at East Lothian’s West Barns Star.

One further Border Amateur Football Association side, South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United, are also still up for that cup after knocking out East Lothian’s Pencaitland 2-1 away.

Those five first-round ties followed nine involving Borders sides played in October including a 6-0 win for Duns Amateurs hosting Edinburgh’s Lothian Athletic at New Hawthorn Park, and they also saw Gala Hotspur, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Kelso Thistle, Chirnside United, Berwick’s Highfields United and Tweedmouth Amateurs go through.

Second-round ties lined up for Saturday, January 25, will see Greenlaw at home to Duns, Eyemouth hosting Law Community, Selkirk away to Biggar, Hotspur at Carluke Thistle, Kelso at Tweedmouth and Fairydean’s ammies up against Chirnside United at home.

New signing John Fairbairn scored twice for Greenlaw at WS Happer Memorial Park, with William Smillie, Alex Gibbs and Daren Gough also netting and Taylor Keenan replying for their visitors.

John Crawford at the double, William Mace and Ilja Ovcinnikovs scored Eyemouth’s goals in open play, with Andrew Crawford and Jordan Steele both on target twice for their hosts.

Enrico Poccia scored twice for Vics, with Ryan Prentice and Scott Learmond on target too and Daniel Winter, Andrew Paisley and Greig Cartner replying for their Dumfries and Galloway hosts.

Leithen Rovers’ goals on the road in Dunbar were scored by Bailey Simmons and Greg Zokas, with Neil Anderson, Joe Finlay, Andrew Thorburn and Jay Boyd netting at the other end.

Six league fixtures were also played on Saturday, three apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.

The former included a 5-1 win for Duns at home to Highfields, taking them back to the top of the table, albeit only on goal difference.

Hawick United won by the same scoreline in their derby against Hawick Waverley and the division’s other game yielded a 6-2 victory for Chirnside hosting Earlston Rhymers.

The Dingers’ goals, supplemented by an own goal, were dispatched by Jonny Simpson, Jordan Yardley, Sean Phillips and Kieran Cromarty, with Niall Jones getting one back for their Northumbrian visitors.

Kevin Strathdee scored twice for Hawick United at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park, along with Gavin Tait, Liam Hunter and Martin Goldie, with Matty Linton registering a consolation effort for Waverley from the penalty spot.

Chirnside’s scorers at Comrades’ Park were Connor Lough at the double, Billy Short, David Hendy, Daniel Pattenden and Sean Lackenby, with Mikey Gavana and Ruairi Howarth replying for Rhymers.

Those results leave Duns level on 28 points with Langlee Amateurs but above them in the standings by virtue of a goal difference 19 better, though they’ve played 11 games to the defending champions’ ten.

Greenlaw are third, on 21 from 11; Highfields fourth, on 18 from 11; Hawick United fifth, on 15 from eight; Chirnside sixth, on 12 from eight; Eyemouth seventh, on ten from 11; Earlston eighth, on ten from eight; Langholm ninth, on six from ten; Waverley second from bottom, on six from 11; and Tweedmouth bottom, on three from seven.

Saturday’s B division scores included a 2-0 victory for table-topping Fairydean hosting Hawick Legion, thanks to goals from Lee and Kai Macrae.

Fairydean’s ammies are now 13 points clear of Tweeddale Rovers in pole position, on 39 points from 14 matches. Tweeddale have three games in hand, however, and third-placed Selkirk, on 23 points, have two.

Leithen Rovers are fourth, on 21 from 12, with fifth-placed Kelso and sixth-placed Hawick Legion both on 21 from 11, seventh-placed Stow on 20 from 11, eighth-placed Ancrum on 17 from 12 and ninth-placed St Boswells on 16 from 13.

The weekend’s other B division games were a 2-1 defeat for St Boswells at Berwick Town and a 1-0 win for Jed Legion at Hotspur.

Glenn Murray scored St Boswells’ sole goal on the coast, with Tommy Lyall netting at the double for their hosts.

Lucas Mezals got the only goal of the game for Jed at Galashiels Public Park.

