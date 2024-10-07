​Earlston Rhymers through to third round of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup

Rhymers edged out North Lanarkshire’s Craigneuk Thistle by 1-0 at home at Runciman Park on Saturday, thanks to a Calum McGowan goal, and Tweedmouth booked their place in the next round of 128 with an 8-1 home knockout of Ancrum, their scorers being Jack Sprot and Kyle Wood at the double, Leighton Robertson, Jordan Crombie, Euan Cromarty and Matty Tait.

Ancrum were one of three sets of Borderers to go out of the cup at the weekend, the others being Hawick United and Chirnside United.

The former lost 11-0 away to Scottish Premier Amateur Football Association premier division side Castlemilk Community in Glasgow and the latter by 4-2 at home at Comrades’ Park to Strathclyde Evangelical Churches Amateur Football League outfit Glasgow Free Churches.

This is the second year on the trot that Earlston have been the Borderers to get furthest in the national ammies’ cup and also the second on the bounce that they’ve knocked Craigneuk out en route as they beat them 6-3 at home in round four last season back in January.

That followed victories against Stenhousemuir’s under-19s away by 6-0 in its east first round last October, Renfrewshire’s Newshot by 8-3 in November’s second round and Paisley’s Gleniffer Thistle by 3-2 away in a third-round replay in December, their cup run only being halted in the fifth round by a 7-0 loss hosting South Ayrshire’s Annbank United in February.

